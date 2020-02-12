Strategies to cover the important topics from SBI PO Syllabus

SBI PO is the government examination held to recruit candidates for the designation of Probationary Officer. Candidates who want to apply for SBI PO examination this year, they required to know last year’s cutoff, examination pattern, SBI PO syllabus and need to follow the right strategy to crack SBI PO exam.

Applicants who have dreamt to see themselves in a good position in future for them SBI PO is one of the most desired government jobs. For clearing this prestigious exam you need to practice rigorously on a daily basis. Following these strategies mentioned below will help you to crack SBI PO exam in one go.

The best strategy to qualify the SBI PO exam in one go

To clear the SBI PO exam in one go you need to follow these strategies:

Be updated with the latest exam patterns: Selection process

Every year SBI conducts PO exam and every year they make changes in the examination pattern or in the syllabus. So candidates should follow the official website of SBI to be updated. They need to know the exam pattern and should solve previous year question papers.

SBI PO comprises of two-level examination, level-I is known as the preliminary exam, and level-II is known as Mains exam.

Preliminary Exam: Prelims exam is the 1st stage which candidates need to qualify to get selected for the mains exam. Prelims comprise of three sections, namely English language, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude. You can take the reference from the table given below:

Sections Time allotted (minutes) Total number of questions Total marks Reasoning Ability 20 35 35 English Language 20 30 30 Quantitative Aptitude 20 35 35 Total 1 hour 100 100

Key points of the prelims exam:

Preliminary exam is conducted online basis.

For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Mains exam: mains exam comprises of four sections, namely English Language, Economy/ Banking/ General Awareness, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation. Along with this paper, a descriptive paper will also be conducted.

Objective test

Sections Time allotted (minutes) Total marks Total number of questions Economy/ Banking/ General Awareness 35 40 40 English Language 40 40 35 Data Analysis and Interpretation 45 60 35 Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 60 60 45 Total 3 hours 200 marks 155

Descriptive test: this test is to check the English language if the candidates. Time allotted for the descriptive test is three hours. Two questions asked for 50 marks related to Essay and Letter writing.

Interview Process and Final Selection

Candidates who qualify mains exam cutoff will get a call for GD-PI (group discussion and Personal Interview). Group discussion carries 20 marks and Personal interview carries 30 marks. Final selection would be done through the merit list.

Important topics to be covered to clear SBI PO exam: SBI PO syllabus

Before starting your preparation you must know the topics that are important from the exam perspective. And start preparing these important topics to grab this lucrative opportunity.

General Awareness English Language Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Relevant news related to banking/economy awareness in the last 6 months. Important banking terms. Current affairs of the last 6 months. Static Awareness. History of SBI. Sentence Rearrangement. Sentence correction. Vocabulary. Sentence connector. Reading comprehension. Cloze test. Error detection. Paragraph completion. Match the column. Para jumbles. Fillers. Quadratic equation or mathematical inequalities. Simplication. Data interpretation. Approximation. Miscellaneous topics: Ratio, Time & Work, Profit & Loss, Partnership, Time Speed & Distance, etc.) Data Sufficiency. Number Series. Logical Reasoning: Cause & Effect, Assumptions, Conclusions, Inferences, Arguments, Course of Action, etc. Input-Output. Advance level Puzzles & Seating Arrangement. Coding Inequality. Data Sufficiency. Computer Aptitude. Series: Symbolic, Numeric, Alphabetic. Coding-Decoding. Syllogism. Miscellaneous: Order & Ranking, Direction Sense, Blood Relation, etc.

Give sectional mock test

After knowing the syllabus and important chapters complete those chapters and give sectional mock test. When you’ll give sectional mock test you’ll get to know in which chapter you are making a mistake. Figure out those mistakes and rectify them. Your goal should be to attempt 20+ questions from each section, without any error.

Practice last year full-length mock test and also give the latest pattern mock test

After completing the SBI PO syllabus start giving full mock test before 30 days of the exam. Also, solve previous year question papers to know the exam pattern. Giving these mock test will help you to maintain accuracy and you will also know your mistakes.

SBI PO Prelims and Mains preparation should be done simultaneously

Students who are preparing only for the prelims exams after qualifying it they didn’t able to pas mains examination. You need to prepare both prelims and mains SBI PO syllabus together because after prelims exam students didn’t get enough time for mains exam preparation.

For clearing the mains exam, current affairs play a vital role. Start preparing current affairs 6 months before the exam also learn banking terminologies, history related to banking to score well in your exam.

Books to cover SBI PO syllabus

You can start solving questions for each section from the below-mentioned books:

Important books for covering SBI PO syllabus: General English

Objective General English written by R. S. Agarwal and Vikas Agarwal.

Word Power Made Easy written by Norman lewis.

Important books for covering SBI PO syllabus: Data Interpretation and Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams by R.S.Agarwal.

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma (Arihant)

Important books for covering SBI PO syllabus: Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning written by R.S.Agarwal.

Follow these above-mentioned steps to qualify your exam. Make sure you set a study time table and follow it.