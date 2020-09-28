Can Raina Make His Comeback in IPL 2020 Again?

Well, we all know that the key player of Chennai Super Kings, Mr. IPL has made himself unavailable for the upcoming season of the IPL. However, it is still unknown why Suresh took this decision to take out his name from this season. According to some sources, it is said that some goons had attacked some of his family members. His uncle and one of his cousins had lost their lives in this heinous crime incident, whereas his aunt is still in ventilation support.

On the other hand, now it is being speculated that he may come back to UAE and join the team again. However, it is not confirmed if he will come or not. In a recent communication with the media, Raina stated that “How can I take the chance of risking my life, when the bio-bubble is not safe. I have a family with two kids and older parents.” Well, this might also be the reason why he made himself unavailable for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

The possibility of his comeback has also increased, since all the members who were tested positive before, now tested negative. Moreover, they have also started their practice sessions in Dubai. Now, it would be interesting to see whether he will join the CSK army again or not. His availability can make the team stronger than ever.

Jason Holder Shines as His 69 Runs Helped Tridents to Defeat Tallawahs By 7 Wickets

“Captain Leading from the Front.” Yes, the same thing happened in the game between Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs. As the CPL is going to an end, Tridents are showing some extraordinary performance. However, the team has already been knocked out from the league and played their last game of this season today at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

In this game, Jamaica Tallawahs batted first and scored 161/4 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips and Blackwood gave Jamaica a solid and steady start. They lost their first wicket in the 8th over as Glenn Phillips. However, a great knock by Blackwood and finishing touch given by the Muscular Russel helped the Tallawahs to set a decent target of 162 runs for the Tridents. Their start was not so good, as they lost the first wicket in the very first over. Their second-wicket also fell too early, but the partnership between Holder and Carter helped them to take the game back in the track.

Holder falls down, at the individual score of 69 runs. He has almost made the game for the Tridents, and the finishing touch by Santner made them win the game.

This was the last match for the Tridents, as they were already disqualified from this league. Jason Holder was awarded as the Man of the Match for his amazing performance with the bat. Still, there are a lot of things to follow in this Caribbean Premier League.

