What you should know before you register to an Online casino in India

Gambling is one of the most popular entertainment activities all around the world, and India is no different. However, gambling activities in India are heavily restricted, and there are only three states where it is legal to play casino games – Goa, Sikkim, and Daman. Five-star hotels or offshore vessels can facilitate brick-and-mortar casinos, according to the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act of 1976. On the other hand, online gambling still falls into a gray zone. There are no mentions of it whatsoever, and although it is not entirely legal, online gambling cannot be considered as illegal as well . Since it is not regulated, a lot of reputable online casinos opened their door to Indian players. But before registering an account at an online casino, you should first get familiar with several points. Let’s go through them in more detail.

Always Pick Trusted Casino Websites

The online gambling industry is growing rapidly, especially after the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Land-based casinos have been closed in most of the countries, leaving no other opportunity for casino players than to gamble online. This situation saw a lot of gambling sites in the market, and besides the most reputable and traditional casinos, there are a lot of newly launched ones.

Also, the competition among online casinos is very high, and everybody tries to attract as many customers as possible. Therefore, players can find very generous bonuses, especially the newly registered ones. On the other hand, some online casinos just want to take advantage of the situation on the market. In case you want to try out your luck in some of those, check the top 10 casino sites. According to Mr. Holmes if you are about to sign up for one of the online casinos, it is always recommended to check if it is a trusted one. You can get valuable information about this topic without much trouble. Of course, the top-rated casinos worldwide are always reliable, but what about the emerging ones?

The first thing you should check is if an online casino is licensed. If it is, that is a good sign. Further on, explore a bit about licensing details, or to be more precise, which authority has issued the license for a particular online casino. The most respected ones worldwide are those issued by the UK Gambling Commission, Gibraltar Gambling Commission, or Maltese Gaming Authority. If your selected casino obtained one of these, it could be considered as a trusted one.

What You Should Avoid

In regards to the previous topic that we wrote about, playing at an unlicensed casino is something that you should avoid all the time. The reason is quite simple, as it brings a lot of risks that include the inability to withdraw your winnings, disclosure of your sensitive data, including personal and financial. You can easily be a victim of a fraud, with little possibilities to recoup what you have lost.

But, let’s switch back to the trusted casinos. One of the most common mistakes the newbies make is registering their accounts with fake data. Although some players what to remain anonymous and therefore they provide incorrect data, it can backfire when it comes to collecting winnings. Casinos may require identity verification that includes providing a personal document, and that is the process you can never complete if you have provided fake information. Eventually, an online casino can block your account, with zero possibilities to recoup your winnings.

Most Popular Casino Games in India

People in India are passionate about gambling, and reports say that 80% of them play casino games at least once in a year. Since online casinos are available at any time, and they have a stunning offer of different games quite often, players can have various opportunities. However, some games are more prevalent in comparison to others. Slots are famous for their variety of titles, and you can enjoy more traditional ones as well as the newest editions. Besides them, roulette, poker, or Indian Rummy are also one of the top choices of Indian players.

Online casinos are most suitable for Indian players since the locals are not admitted to the land-based ones. Another convenience is that they are accessible from mobile devices, and most of the Indians prefer them over desktops. One thing is for sure, the online gambling market will keep growing in this country.