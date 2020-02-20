Getting Away from Google and Facebook

Search engines and public profiles are a part of everyday life now. With your information traveling online through so many outlets, you may be concerned that your data is being collected and used without your knowledge. Depending on your job or your financial situation, this could be a real worry.

That’s why so many people are finding alternatives to common engines like Google and Facebook and looking for different ways to find information and people online. Here are a few of the reasons why privacy-centric people are looking for alternatives to these tech giants, and a few of the alternatives that you can start using today for a more private experience on the internet.

Why Leave Google?

Most of us probably remember the first time we used Google. At first, it was just a search engine like any other, yet so much more technologically advanced than the competition that giving over to it was a no-brainer.

Then Google expanded its power over our lives. With Gmail, Maps, Docs, its own browser and calendar and presentation tools, Google is everywhere. All of these tools can be useful and all of them can collect data and use it without your knowledge. Facebook, an equal giant in the social media realm, has gotten in trouble for doing just that.

There are reasons to escape. But you may be wondering: then where do I go? Here are a few privacy-focused alternatives to Google that more and more people are turning to as technology becomes more readily available and information becomes even more valuable.

DuckDuckGo

As it says right on the homepage, “Our privacy policy is simple: we don’t collect or share any of your personal information.” That’s the promise that DuckDuckGo makes to the people who have made it their chosen search engine since it was founded in 2008.

For an ad-free experience that doesn’t track your IP address or sell your info, regardless of the settings on your computer, DuckDuckGo is a favorite among privacy-focused people.

Startpage

Another search engine that prides itself on privacy, Startpage incorporates its own proxy server for completely anonymous searching. This is a great tool for those that want the Google experience in a way that offers full protection for email privacy and results information since they pay Google to use their results.

Of course, for that reason, if you want to be rid of the Google money machine completely, you may need to look elsewhere.

Hot.Com

Though a relatively new addition to the search engine lineup, Hot.com services clientele with a search engine that, like DuckDuckGo, prides itself on privacy and safe information exchanges. Unlike Google, you won’t be bombarded with personalized ads or tracked through the location settings on your computer.

Swisscows

Switzerland is known for a few things: one of them is data retention. They have some seriously strong privacy laws and if you want to go to the extreme, Swisscows is a search engine that offers incredible privacy. It uses its own underground servers overseas and collects absolutely no data from the devices, browsers, or IP addresses that use it.

In Conclusion

Google and Facebook are giants in the realm of internet searching. They are also giants in the realm of collecting, storing, and using personal information. These alternatives to Google may not have as much press, but many of them guarantee that they won’t track your location, use your device information, or bombard you with personalized ads