Online betting in India has grown in popularity in recent years. This includes betting on sports, casino, bingo and lottery. There are various gambling operators that specialise in one or more of these types of betting.

Betting on sports, specifically online cricket betting accounts for a large portion of gambling in India. Cricket can be considered the national sport of India with millions of people tuning into the games on a regular basis. The excitement of your favourite team playing and winning coupled with the chance of winning money is what makes online cricket betting so popular. To make sure you never miss a minute all the top operators offer a mobile first product. That means you can place your online cricket bets from your phone while watching the game. It is that easy.

If you are a casino player you’ll be happy to know that most online casino operators in India offer Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. Not only that but you are able to play these in a live casino which offers a lot more enjoyment in my opinion. If slots are your favourite type of games then every operator usually offers 100s of slots to choose from. Some of the slots will also offer jackpot features which means you could win big with every spin you make. New slot games are released on a daily basis so there is always something fresh and new to try.

If lotto is your thing then playing with one of the big lottery brands gives you the ability to bet on the lotto all around the world. That means not only can you bet on the Indian lotto but you can also bet on US Powerball and Euro Millions. Pretty cool right.

Before you decide what gambling operator there are a few things you should always check before playing.

Is the Gambling Operator Licenced and Regulated? This means that the operator has been verified by a regulatory commission such as the Isle of Man GC, Jersey GC, UK GC, Gibraltar and Malta GC. There are other licences but these are trusted licences within the industry Does the operator offer a payment option you want to use? Before you pick the operator you want to play with you have to make sure you can deposit into the site. That means you need to check what payment options they have available to allow you to deposit but also to withdraw. Do they have good customer support? Good customer support is extremely important. You do not want to be waiting days for a response if you are having issues with something. Playing with a brand you trust and who responds as soon as possible is very important in my opinion.

These are 3 simple questions that I always answer before I play with any gambling operator. I recommend you create your check list to make sure you check everything that you feel is important to you.

Always remember to gamble responsibly and when the fun stops, stop.