Best Filters in Short Video Maker Platform HiPi by ZEE5

Social media profiles of celebrities are full of pictures and videos that are not just of a great content but of great quality as well. Filters these days are on the way to reduce the visits to beauty parlours for make-up to get a perfect click. HiPi, recently launched by ZEE5, is one of the best video maker platforms that have been developed in India. The app comes with some of the best video effects, light effects, beauty filters, creative expressions, regular challenges, and much more. You would be excited to know that your favourite celebs including Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Mugdha Chaphekar, Shubangi Atre and others are using HiPi bringing their new avatar to limelight.

Now that TikTok is gone, HiPi brings the new craze among the generation and along with filters, it also features music tracks. Hipi by ZEE5 allows the users to make videos of upto 100 seconds… Yes! It actually #HappensOnHipi. The app also allows the users to vertically scroll the hundreds of videos that one can like as well as share on the platforms. HiPi brings the content from diverge demographics and geography and is suitable for all handsets used in India.

HiPi is one such short video platform that allows the users to delve into a new world of video making! Add a music track, make a video and gain your own follower base. To get access to HiPi, you need to update the existing ZEE5 app in your phone.

“India-based App, HiPi will help Indians to connect with their millions of fans and stand a chance to step into the real Fandom world. HiPi aims to be a platform that will be the official home of entertainment and entertainers.”

Here are some of the top filters on HiPi that are now celeb favourite:

Sparkling Beauty Filter: What can bring more attention than sparkles all over! Sparkling beauty filter being used by majority of celebrities on HiPi makes add an extra edge to your beauty. And yes, it works without make-up also…

Time-lapse Filter: Create perfect and polished with the amazing time-lapse filter on HiPi. The filter reduces flickering and ensures that the final result is more than just great!

Fire Explosion Filter: Fire explosions represent high energy and great power. Use of fire explosion filter showcases some of these energetic features.

Black and White Filter: We all know that black and white is never outdated. Beyond imagination, black and white creates remarkable pictures with great effects. You can also adjust the intensity of the filter to make it more realistic.

Beauty Filter: This filter needs no introduction and is used the most by all the celebs and users. The filter beautifies your face by removing any blemishes and makes you likes brighter and shinier.

Light Effect: Light effect helps users to create pictures and videos with amazing background light and picture quality.

Video Effects: Improve the quality of your videos using top-notch video effects on HiPi. After using these filters, our video won’t require any other editing. Video effects let you add effects, transitions, and themes.

Thug life:

Thug life filter comes with sunglasses, necklaces, bling bling and much more to give a real-thug feel to whoever takes a look at you!

Laser effect:

Invoke that inner power of yours with the unique laser effect that makes your eyes glowing and creates an impact as if you are either going to destroy something or make it up.

Get ready to express who you are to the world!