5 Times When the Bollywood Actors Raved Up the Birthday Party Standards

We all have seen how important it is for the stars to make sure that their parties do not go unnoticed by the media. From ramping up on the Diwali celebration to making sure that they have the best Eid party; they are quite consistent with everything. They make sure to dazzle up the entire atmosphere with everything that they can for getting accolades from the people around. Today, we have seen that the media is much more focused on their kids than them. Yes, they are running behind the stars to get a glimpse of their tinier ones. This is why stars are not failing at marking a point here, which is to give the best starry birthday party to their kids.

Bollywood has always been a topic of discussion amongst us. Nowadays, they are getting attention from the public with their younger ones. Every year, they are hosting birthday bashes for their kids which cannot be ignored. They are no less than a grand celebration. From proper themes to the happy birthday cake, they make sure to get everything glitzy for the celebration. Today we will have a look at some of the talked Bollywood actor’s fancy birthday parties that they have organized for their children.

Taimur Ali Khan’s First Birthday

Well, look who is at the top of the list. It is none other than the cute little bug Taimur Ali Khan. He has the fancy parties in his genes, as he belongs to the royal Pataudi family. All of you must be remembering his first birthday party which was a treat to eyes. He looked dapper cute in that baby pink kurta which was topped with a Nehru Jacket. The exclusive party was held in a fun play area with micro-houses, a carousel, and a carousel for the kids. The parents of Taimur surprised their little one with a three-tiered jungle cake which really deserves applause and also got the party area decked up with plenty of blue balloons.

Laksshya Kapoor Star-Studded Birthday Party

Tusshar Kapoor has thrown a luxurious birthday bash for the first birthday of his son Laksshya. This kiddie birthday party had equal numbers of adults and children. Tusshar has posted a special image to his Instagram page as well to wish his son. This party was worth everything. From the decoration to cakes and yes the guests; everything was dolled up beautifully.

Ahil Sharma’s Grand Birthday Party in Dubai

They hosted a grand celebration in Dubai for this little munchkin’s birthday. Everything in this party was worth seeing and the most impressive thing was the décor. It was fabulous and also done very beautifully. You surely can say that this party was not just star-studded but rather was a whole bunch of stars hanging out here and there.

Adira Chopra’s Carnival Birthday Party

The second birthday of Rani Mukherjee’s daughter was certainly the talk of the town. The happy parents threw a very big birthday party attended by many celebrities who came to honor the little birthday kid. The decorations, balloons, and celebrations made it nothing but sort of a carnival and we bet that Adira couldn’t ask for more than this.

These were some Bollywood birthday parties which created a rage in the gone years. We surely have many more to come in the years ahead. Keeping them apart, we can now focus on our parties which might not be this star-studded but can surely be fabulous with our homies. You can simply order or send cake online from the best cake store and enjoy the party in the best way.