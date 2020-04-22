Three Times When IPL Matches Left The Best Betting Sites Scratching Their Heads!

The COVID-19 crisis has put the sporting world on pause and there is no clarity as to when things will go back to normal. Under normal circumstances, we would have been talking about the IPL and the teams that started the tournament well. Now, however, we can only wistfully remember some glorious IPL moments of the past, all of which left the bookmakers befuddled at the end! All of the analytical power and the army of statisticians working for the bookmakers could not see what came next!

Here are three of our favorite IPL memories since the inception of the tournament.

IPL 2019 Final

Two of the best IPL teams of all time, the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians fought for the title of IPL champions. When Mumbai Indians could manage only 149 in its scheduled 20 overs, every single bookmaker, including the big ones like Betway, had CSK as the favorites.

The chase looked on track until an absolute masterclass of death bowling from Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah turned things around.MS Dhoni and his legion of CSK fans were left heartbroken as Mumbai Indians won the title by just one run in the end.

AB de Villier’s brutal assault on Dale Steyn

Royal Challengers Bangalore has been blessed with some of the best names in T20 history although it still does not have a title to show for it. This match was between RCB and the erstwhile Deccan Chargers. The Chargers were well ahead in the game and still had the best fast bowler in the world, Dale Steyn up their sleeve.

The odds available on a Royal Challengers win were astronomical and everyone who took up the bookmakers on them would have laughed their way to the bank!

What followed was an exhilarating display of batting that cemented Ab de Villier’s place as the best T20 batsman in the world with his inside-out six off a 146 km/h yorker still painted in our minds even eight years later.

Mumbai chases down 189 in 14.4 to qualify for the playoffs

No one gave Mumbai Indians a chance when they needed 190 in 14.3 overs to qualify for the playoffs against the Rajasthan Royals in 2014. It would have taken a solid heart and some irrational belief in the Mumbai Indians batting to take advantage of the odds being offered.

As things turned out, Corey Anderson took the Mumbai Indians close with 95 off just 44 balls before things started close. Ambati Rayadu was run-out going for a match-winning second run to leave the Mumbai Indians on 189 off 14.3 overs.

Mumbai fans were distraught and the Rajasthan Royals were celebrating. Wait? What?

Statisticians were quick to calculate that a six off the next delivery would push the Mumbai Indian net run-rate a sliver over the Rajasthan Royals even though it took one delivery extra.

Enter Aditya Tare who duly smashed a six off the first ball he faced from the ‘finisher’ James Faulkner.