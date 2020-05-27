How to Buy Neo with Bitcoin

For many years, the most popular cryptocurrency among thousands of them is still the first one – Bitcoin. How to define it in simple terms? It is the new generation of decentralised digital currency that exists in electronic format in the Internet network only. It is under no one’s control. New coins are being made due to the work of millions of computers all around the world with usage of the program for computation of mathematical algorithms. That’s what Bitcoin is about. Its developer’s pseudonym is Satoshi Nakamoto – he (or she or they) has come forward with an electronic payment system based on mathematical computations. The idea was to create the way to exchange coins in electronic form without centralised control and more or less instantly.

It has been 11 years since Satoshi Nakamoto published his white paper and crypto market has since grown enormously. A huge number of various digital currencies and platforms that differ from BTC have emerged on the scene. One of them is NEO (previously Antshares) – non-commercial project that includes blockchain and cryptocurrency of the same name. It’s aim is creation of “smart economy”. This is the first open source blockchain project created and based in China. Its developers actively promote the new platform, they managed to conclude cooperation agreements with big crypto platforms and the largest international corporations, such as Microsoft and Alibaba. NEO is the platform for apps development for which it is necessary to have its own token. It is not so much a cryptocurrency as a project aimed at developing of blockchain sphere.

We made a decision to develop a stepwise guidance note on how to buy NEO with BTC. For this, we have chosen our favourite exchange Quickex — this service is very user-friendly, secure and fast compared to analogous platforms. To complete a transaction you have to follow only five easy steps, namely:

This step is optional — you can sign up if you want to. You will have to provide your e-mail address to registrate on the website. Go to https://quickex.io/exchange-neo-btc and click on the “NEO to BTC” button. Now you are on the exchange page. Find the space for amount input in the box. Write down how much of bitcoins you want to swap and hit the button “Exchange”. Pay attention to the order details. Check carefully that all the information, including the quantity of coins is accurate and all the conditions are suitable for you. Write down in the text boxes your wallet addresses (NEO and BTC) and send your funds to the Quickex wallet. At this stage, the actual exchange process begins. It consists of three steps, which are:

The platform starts to swap BTC for NEO after it receives blockchain confirmation.

The exchange. On Quickex It usually takes about 10-15 minutes, but in some cases it can last from 5 to 30 minutes.

Now the platform sends money to your NEO wallet. Check it when the transaction is completed.

Congratulations, the exchange is made! Don’t panic if the funds are not displayed in your wallet immediately. In certain circumstances an additional verification can be required before your coins are shown. Just wait a little and your funds will soon be displayed.