From Niira Radia’s Nayati Healthcare to Apollo Hospitals, private healthcare providers are all set to beat the Covid-19 pandemic

With India facing a medical crisis in the form of coronavirus pandemic, the public healthcare system is constantly on its toes in order to ensure the best medical care for the afflicted. However, as the number of Covid-19 cases continue registering a surge, private healthcare providers have joined forces with the government in a bid to ramp up the fight against the virus.

Leading medical care providers in the country have come up with various response plans in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Talking about the responsibility shared by both the public as well as the private players, Chairperson of Nayati Healthcare, Niira Radia said that the responsibility of dealing with such a pandemic is shared equally by the public healthcare system and the private medical care providers.

She added, “Considering the steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country and Uttar Pradesh contributing substantially to those numbers, we, at Nayati, are fully geared for the treatment of coronavirus patients at our facilities — Nayati Medicity Mathura and Nayati Hospital Agra.”

Being the largest healthcare provider in the Braj region, Niira Radia’s Nayati Healthcare has dedicated 200 beds at the group’s flagship hospital in Mathura, Nayati Medicity. Out of these 200 beds, 102 are ICU beds and 98 are isolation and high dependency beds. At the behest of the Uttar Pradesh government, Nayati Hospital Agra has also been turned into a Level 1 quarantine centre.

Just like Niira Radia, Apollo Hospitals founder Dr Prathap C Reddy has also come forward with a response plan in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in India. Named ‘Project Kawach’, Apollo family’s response plan encompasses all aspects from information, screening, assessment, and testing, to preparing the infrastructure for quarantine and treatment. As a part of Project Kawach, Apollo Hospitals has set aside 250 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients throughout the country.

In his address to the healthcare fraternity, Dr Reddy emphasized upon the crucial role healthcare workers and other essential service providers are playing in this fight against the deadly virus. “I salute the spirit of each doctor, the nurses, the technicians, paramedical staff, supporting staff and administrators, and the unsung heroes who we never think about like the manufacturers, the transporters, the delivery boys who are ensuring that essential medication, food and diagnostic services are available for all of us on the front line to treat you all,” Dr Reddy said.

Another leading healthcare provider in the country, Fortis Healthcare has its own action plan in place to battle coronavirus. The group has set up isolation wards in every single branch throughout the country, along with earmarking 262 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Apart from this, the group also donated a sum of Rs. 5.90 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, while talking about the steps taken by the group, said, “I am grateful for the measures taken by the Government to support health professionals and workers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. These are testing times and the fight against coronavirus will require everyone’s support. We would be obliged to extend any further support to the Government initiatives aimed at mitigating the lives of those affected.”

On similar lines, Max Hospital has also dedicated a 200-bed facility in Greater Noida for the treatment of the virus-afflicted. According to Max Healthcare Chairman, Abhay Soi, this was done to prevent Covid-19 patients cohort with other patients. “One of the few things which is working in our favour is that India is a couple of weeks behind the curve compared to some other nations on the spread of this pandemic,” Soi said.

With healthcare leaders like Niira Radia, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi and Abhay Soi joining forces with the government, India’s fight against the rapidly spreading coronavirus is gaining ground. As the private healthcare players come together with the public healthcare system, the country is inching towards a more robust response system against the pandemic.