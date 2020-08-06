Enjoy ZEE5 Premium Subscription with Airtel Rs. 289 Prepaid Plan

Airtel and digital entertainment platform have partnered to launch a prepaid plan offering free ZEE5 Premium Subscription. A great surge has been observed in the digital content through OTT platforms and customers are looking for an easy, added benefit in everything. So, this partnership not just proves a new move in the OTT industry but also provides Airtel users an added benefit to avail. Airtel has launched two new prepaid plans of Rs. 289 and Rs. 79 with which complimentary ZEE5 subscription is offered which otherwise can be purchased at Rs. 99 per month.

The recently launched Airtel Prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 289 offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day to its users along with 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls- local, STD and roaming calls, ZEE5 Premium Subscription, and Airtel XStream Premium Subscription. In the top-up voucher of Rs. 79, ZEE5 Premium Subscription is offered for 30 days. With these two plans, the great combo of best connectivity and entertainment, Airtel and ZEE5 bring unlimited entertainment to your house. This new Airtel pack also brings in the benefit of online education as it unfolds the subscription to Shaw Academy! It also provides access to Airtel’s wynk music app and adds Rs. 150 to an individual’s Fastag account.

Airtel XStream has over 400 live channels and movies to watch and on the other hand, ZEE5 brings ZEE original shows, kids shows, movies and much more for you entertainment.

Both these new recharges can be done through Airtel Thanks App or from any airtel retail store in India. Here are the steps to avail the benefit of free ZEE5 subscription:

Open Airtel Thanks App

Click on ‘Discover Airtel Thanks’

Click ‘Claim’ under the ZEE5 Premium Subscription thumbnail

Tap on ‘Activate Now’ on the ZEE5 Premium Subscription page Enter required details and click Continue.

Apart from these new recently launched recharge plans, ZEE5 subscription is also available with the recharge plan of Rs. 249, Rs. 449 and Rs. 698. Airtel recharge plans are a bundle of joy for everyone as few of them come with Amazon Prime Subscription, and health cover of Rs. 4 lakh from HDFC Life Insurance as well.

So, if you are looking for a complete bundle of entertainment, high-speed data and unlimited calls, new plans by Airtel is the perfect choice for you. Do not miss this opportunity and explore the exclusively rich content available at ZEE5 for free!

Stop waiting! Recharge with Rs. 289 Airtel prepaid plan and enjoy your free ZEE5 Premium subscription to get started with unlimited entertainment on your mobile!