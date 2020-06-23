Betting in India: Know Advantages and Disadvantages

Betting is a controversial issue in India. It is well organized and regulated in most other states of India like Sikkim, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Goa, and West Bengal, which facilitates the enjoyment of any form of online or offline gaming.

However, in India, sports and games are celebrated like festivals. To satisfy this kind of passion, Indian bettors have to face several exceptions, loopholes, and different explanations of the law.

Cons of Legalizing Gambling

Some reasons why gambling/betting is banned in India are:

The more people start playing, the more gambling points will be opened

Many young people can become addicted to gambling

Addiction to gambling can lead to higher rates of crime and mental illness

Gambling addicts will cause financial loss and emotional distress for the whole family

Encourage immoral activities

Pros of Legalizing Gambling

But if we ignore the drawbacks, there are also some positive aspects of betting India:

Increase in tax revenue

The audience will become more exciting

More jobs would be created in local economies

People can place a bet on sports safely

Reduction of prohibited operations

The integrity of the sport would be protected

New investment opportunities

Overall, online betting is a gray area for Indians, still many use offshore betting sites, and till today, no punter or site has ever been prosecuted or punished or for placing a bet. However, if you want to bet safely and legally on any sport/game in India, the best way is to use online betting/gambling sites.

Best Indian Friendly Betting Sites

Below are the top betting sites for Indian customers:

1. 22bet India

22bet is a sports betting site and online casino that allows punters to enjoy plenty of games and place a bet on various popular sports: cricket, football, tennis, boxing, horse racing, snooker, volleyball, and many more.

But the best part is that users can access the site in different languages and can have a safe and transparent sports betting experience.

Key Features:

Large selection of live betting options

Convenient deposit methods available

Excellent customer service

2. LeoVegas

LeoVegas offers an astonishing variety of sports betting and live casinos with an unbeaten run of over ten years in the online casino gaming industry.

Las Vegas makes the players rest assured that their money is in one of the safest hands in the online gaming industry. It offers a broad range of gaming selection that includes Blackjack and Roulette and different slot games.

Key Features:

Excellent mobile gambling experience

Super-fast registration

3. Parimatch

Parimatch is one of the leading sports betting websites and provides the safest and secure platform to place online betting in India on your favorite sport/game.

Key Features:

Safe platform to mint colossal money

Convenient money deposit methods

Fast withdrawals

24/7 online support

Fair terms and conditions

4. 10Cric

10Cric is a famous sports betting site in the Indian market. It offers a massive amount of sports and game slots to explore for punters. You can bet on all your favorite sports, and along with it, you can also take advantage of plenty of top promotions, bonuses, and other perks.

Key Features:

Convenient payment methods

Extremely generous sports betting odds

Reliable, clean, and easy-to-use site

5. Bodog

Bodog is a new online betting India for Indian players. This site has a strong focus on cricket, which is probably one of the main reasons they are so popular in India. You can bet on as many different cricket matches and tournaments, both from the IPL and internationally.

Key Features:

Convenient payment methods

Excellent welcome bonus

super-fast and efficient customer service

As you can see, there are plenty of generous and legal betting India websites in the market. If you are looking to choose the best betting sites in India, it is advised to make sure they can bet on your favorite sports with the best options you are looking for.

The Future of Gambling In India

Betting in India is becoming popular day by day, and it’s hard to predict what will happen in the future. But whatever happens, there will almost undoubtedly be significant changes in the online and offline gaming industries in India.