How Popular is Online Gaming in India?

Many countries are catching up in the rave of online gaming, and India is not one to be left out in this race. As many smartphone companies flood the market with high and mid-range phones, they gain more insights regarding different customer segments, including gaming. This exploration has created an evolution in India’s gaming industry, as major commercial investors, such as Tencent, Alibaba, Youzu, and Nazara, have pulled their weights in this sector.

This eye-opener leaves many with the question, “At what price is India’s gaming industry valued?” because the numbers don’t lie. It will interest you to know that in 2019, this sector had a tremendous value of 62 billion Indian rupees, with a projection of ₹250 billion-plus by 2024. Additionally, the ever-growing gaming industry has accounted for the increase in job opportunities worldwide, with speculation of over 40,000 employees by 2022.

Mobile/PC Gaming Influence On India’s Population

Being home to one of the largest populations of youths globally, India is presently gravitating towards digital sports, not leaving behind the world of entertainment. A 2016 study in India revealed that the numbers of casual and heavy gamers below the age of 26 are 55% and 66%, respectively, with the latter group giving preference to mobile gaming than PC gaming. In the last two decades, the gaming industry has grown by leaps and bounds – thanks to the heavy influence of PC and console gaming.

As smartphones become more intuitive, user-friendly, and affordable, mobile gaming increases significantly. Some of these exciting, action-packed games include the likes of Candy Crush Soda Saga, Clash Royale, and Andar Bahar – an online casino game of cards you can play and enjoy at sites like andarbahar.xyz. With an increasing rate in mobile gaming, we should expect to witness an estimated 628 million gamers this year.

Photo by Affi Kusuma on Unsplash

Key Drivers Of Online Gaming In India

To better understand the driving factors behind the staggering increase in India’s online gaming market growth, we need to study some of its key drivers:

The Country’s Dominating Age Group: Interestingly, a significant fraction of India’s population comprises young people under 25 years. Affordability of Smartphones: Smartphones are increasingly becoming accessible – thanks to improved purchasing power. With the current trend, smartphone users should be 859 million by 2022, an 84% increase from 468 million people in 2017. A large Number of Active Internet Users: India has one of the highest numbers of active internet users, only second to China. In 2019, there were 451 million users, which we may see an increase to 829 million by 2021. Localized Online Mobile And PC Games For India: Many online gaming companies have designed their gaming content to resonate with the Indian culture, including special events that celebrate notable Indian festivals. They have also provided the availability of several regional languages to improve user experience. IT Sector: Online mobile game developers had surged from 25 in 2010 to 275 in 2019. With more proficient and experienced IT engineers flood the job market, India has taken the lead in back-end development for many gaming companies.

India shows no signs of slowing down, as the online gaming pool becomes bigger. Many giant companies have spearheaded some of the thrilling trends in India, to which millions of gamers have responded positively. Some of these trends are at their infancy; however, it is incredible to see how they will forever redefine the gaming industry.