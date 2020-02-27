4 Indian Card Games You Won’t Find in Most Casinos

Ask any proud Indian what this country has a wealth of and you’ll get answers covering everything from food and resources to culture and entertainment. Ask any proud Indian gambler the same question and you’ll be surprised to learn about many card games that were born in Indian streets, became popular in Indian households, and haven’t yet entered the mainstream gambling channels of brick-and-mortar casinos. And though you’ll find barely any tables dedicated to these games in casinos, families, friends, and communities in India love playing them. And there’s a good chance you will too. So here are 4 rare Indian card games worth checking out.

Satta Matka

Satta Matka has been played since the 1970s under different names. The game plays very similarly to a lottery, as the player has to correctly guess the numbers of the day that haven’t been drawn yet. Here are the game’s rules.

Players start by picking random numbers.

Players choose three random numbers between 0 and 9. Then, add the three digits and get their sum. This step is called the open.

Similar to the open, players again choose a set of random numbers as part of a step called the close. Combining the two sets of lucky numbers, the player’s overall card should look like (3, 6, 2*1X4, 1, 7*2).

The outcome is determined by drawing playing cards. Payout rates are flexible and depend on the people playing the game.

Teen Do Paanch

Teen Do Paanch is unlike any other card game, as it pits three players against each other to make the most number of hands while only having 30 cards in play out of the standard 52. The ace to eight of clubs and diamonds the ace to seven of spades and hearts are part of the playing 30 cards. Here’s how it’s played.

Three cards — 2, 3, and 5 — are taken out, shuffled, and distributed. The player who gets the 2 becomes the dealer and has to make 2 hands. The player sitting to their right has to make 5 hands and the last player has to make 3 hands.

In the next game, the turns rotate. The player making 2 hands has to make 3, the one making 5 hands will make 2, and so on.

Each player receives 10 cards; 5 cards in two rounds. The 5-hand making player declares a trump and starts the game with the goal of making the most number of hands.

If a player has made more hands than what they’re required to, they can pull those many cards from the other 2 players.

Andar Bahar

Baccarat is considered a simple card game where the player doesn’t even receive cards to make bets. Andar Bahar is a simpler-but-just-as-fun version of Baccarat. The game consists of two sides — Andar and Bahar — where the dealer draws cards after setting a game card. The players’ objective is to guess the side where the winning card will appear. Here’s how the game goes.

A game card is chosen to be used as the reference. The player may get to choose the game card, or the dealer can pick one for the table.

The game card is kept in the center box and all the other cards are shuffled thoroughly. If the first card that comes belongs to the black suit, the dealer starts dealing from the Andar box; if not, dealing starts from the Bahar box.

The dealer then starts drawing cards one by one into the two boxes alternatively.

When a card identical to the game card appears in one of the boxes, the game ends. Note that while comparing the winning card with the game card, the suit is not taken into consideration.

Satte Pe Satta

Satte Pe Satta is an exciting strategy game in which any number of players can join in. All players receive an equal number of cards but whoever finishes their first wins. The strategy comes into play when players need to block each other in order to win. These are the rules: