Want to build a custom software but not sure whom to hire a software development company or a freelancer software developer?

If yes, then I am here to help you out. Both a software development company and a freelancer has its own pros and cons. But you only need to decide whom to hire for your project.

And to make it easy for you, I am going to discuss the pros and cons of both. So you can understand who you should hire for your software project. So let’s just head into the topic without wasting much of the time:

Software Development Company vs. Freelancer Developer – Whom To Hire?

Pros of Hiring a Software Development Company

Expertise

A software company is backed by experienced devlelopers and know about their strength. Also, in a company, there are different people for different jobs and fields. So when you work with them, you just know that you are going to get a high quality service. As the company will be able to handle things in a better way than a freelancer.

High-quality projects

You will also be getting high quality projects from them. As a software development company, they have a lot of skills, and for a freelancer, it is quite hard to have all the skills. So if you want to build high quality software, a software development company is always the best option for you.

Ongoing support and maintenance

When you choose a software development company, you will also get backed by their support. Unlike a freelancer, they will not get vanished once the project is completed. And every time you have issues, you can always go ahead and ask them for maintenance and support. But with a freelancer, it is not possible.

Cons of Hiring a Software Development Company

Higher rates

A software development company usually have higher rates compared to a freelancer. As a company, they are more interested in making a profit. As they have to pay bills. Hence they do cost a lot. Also, the price of a software development company may vary from where they are based. Hence, you need to make sure that you are getting what you are paying for.

Flexibility

With software development companies, you do not get to enjoy flexibility. You might face issues with your software in the middle of the night. But as offices have strict working hours. So they will only be able to fix your problem during their office hours only. Also, if you want your issue to be fixed after working hours, you might have to pay some extra bucks. But this is not the same case with freelancers.

Pros of Hiring a Freelancer

Low cost

Low cost is one of the main reasons why hiring a freelancer is better. On average, you will be able to save up to 20 to 30% on the cost of software development. As freelancers work alone and they do not have to bear any charges. Hence, they are cheaper to hire. And a freelancer would charge you anywhere between $50 to $100 per hour. Or you can simply set a fixed price for the whole project.

Flexibility

Flexibility is another benefit while working with freelance software developers. There is no need for you to sign on terms and agreement papers or anything. And freelancers work at their schedule, and no matter when you face issues with your software, you can easily reach them and get the problem fixed.

Speed

As freelancers work for themselves, they are motivated to deliver the project in a short time as possible. So they can start working on some other projects. But on the other hand, a software development company takes a lot of time to deliver a project.

Cons of Hiring a Freelancer

Unreliability

Unreliability is one of the biggest problems with freelance developers. Freelancer developers often take lots of projects at the same time. And they do take a lot of time to finish a project. Even, in most of the cases, they do not deliver your project to you. As a result, you lose your money and time.

Quality

The quality of the project is also a serious concern while working with freelancer software developers. They often fail to deliver the top quality project. As a result, you start facing issues once the software is implemented the software. And the worst part is that it is quite hard to contact the freelancer again and fix the mistakes they have made.

Final Words:

So both freelance software developers and a software company have their own pros and cons. While for large projects software development company is a great option. But for smaller projects, you can consider hiring a freelancer developer. Also, you can check out https://cart-geek.com/ for all your software developer requirements.