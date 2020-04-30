Endless Journey of Veteran Rishi Kapoor

On 30th April,2020. At the age of 67 , Power House of Talent Actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last and left us after struggling to fight Cancer at 08:45 am. He was admitted in HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday early morning itself due to his deteriorating health and at the very same morning we got the sad news of his demise.

His last tweet was on 2nd of April,2020 at 10:38 pm and in his tweet for people to not to resort in Violence and appealed for peace and to stay at home. First News of Rishi Kapoor death was shared by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan ” He’s Gone! Rishi Kapoor..gone..just passed away. I am Destroyed!” Later at 09:38 am it was confirmed by Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor that the Legendary Actor Rishi Kapoor is no more with us.

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Arvind Kejriwal paid their condolence to the family on twitter. He was also diagnosed with Cancer Leukemia in 2018 and was getting treated in New York,US for almost a year for it. In the month of February as well he was admitted in the Hospital in Delhi, he was there to attend a family function in Delhi, at that time he said that he was suffering from an infection. After returning to Mumbai also he was admitted with Viral fever and was discharged after that.

Rishi Kapoor Early Life

He was the third generation actor of the Kapoor Dynasty. He was born to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor on 4th September 1952. He was the middle son of the Actor Raj Kapoor and he had four siblings, brothers both Actor Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and sisters Insurance Agent Ritu nanda and Late Rima Jain. He went to Champions school in Mumbai and finished his Graduation from Mayo College in Ajmer.

In an Interview in 2012, Actor revealed that his First Movie Bobby was not made to launch him as an Actor but it was made to repay the debts of the Movie “Mera Naam Joker”. His dad Raj kapoor wanted to make a Movie on teenage Love and he did not have the money to cast Rajesh Khanna so he choose his son instead and this is how Rishi Kapoor’s Journey of Film Industry started.

Rishi Kapoor Film Career

Rishi Kapoor first appeared in the song of his father’s Movie “Shri 420” and later he started from Mera Naam Joker to bobby and to 102 Not Out. He bagged the National Award for Best child Artist. Rishi Kapoor first played the adult artist role in the romantic blockbuster movie “Bobby” with Dimple Kapadia. He continued to be a famous Romantic Hero for almost three decades with his cheerful and legendry performance. He has a tons of Noble films and just a few to name would be “Laila Majnu”,” Rafoo Chakkar”,” Karz,Chandani”,” Heena,” Saagar”,”Kabhi Kabhi”. He did 12 movies opposite his wife Neetu Kapoor whom he married IN 1980 after the movie “Kabhi Kabhi”.

Last but not the Least I would say a dialogue from Rishi Kapoor’s Movie Laila Majnu “ Nawazish, Karm, Shukriya, Meherbani, Muje Baksh Diya, Aapne Zindagani”