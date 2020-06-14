Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Found Hanging at Home – Commits Suicide at Bandra Home

Our Very Own Dhoni Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his house in Bandra Mumbai on Sunday 14th June 2020. As per the investigation, he was found hanging in his apartment. His demise is a shock to everyone with him being the 4th famous personality leaving us from the Bollywood film industry after Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Sajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid Duo. With the pandemic situation and the stress of getting sick, we have our beloved actor gone too soon.

The Police Commissioner Vinay Chaube reached Sushant’s house and declared that Sushant Singh Rajput Committed Suicide. There were few medical prescriptions found too at his home and there were rumors that the actor was in depression from few months. There is an investigation going on too as his former Manager Disha Salian committed suicide too by jumping from a high rise building 5 days back on the 9th of June 2020. Police said that proper investigation will be done for each and every alley.

Sushant singh started his career from TV as a serial Actor in “Pavitra Rishta” and in 2013 he started with the movie name “Kai Po Che” and he has also acted in many other movies like “Shudh Desi Romance”,” Raabta”,” Kedarnath” and the famous biopic of the Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni ” MS Dhone, the untold story”. Sushant Singh Rajput left us too soon. May His soul rest in peace and God, give strength to his family to recover from the irreparable loss.