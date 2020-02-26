How Passing Microsoft 70-741 Exam Using Exam Dumps Will Help You Build Network Administrator Career

Introduction

In a successful business, the position of a network administrator is essential. That’s because every organization requires a professional to install software, handle its networks and upgrade programs. The best way to obtain these skills and become a competent employee is through earning the MCSA: Windows Server 2016 certification, one of the most demanded credentials from this leading IT vendor. To obtain it, you need to pass three certification exams, which are 70-740, 70-741 and 70-742.

In this article, you’ll learn how passing 70-741 exam will help you advance your network administrator career. But first, let’s look at the exam’s skills measured and details.

Skills Measured

This exam measures the capability to complete tasks based on the functionality of Windows Server 2016, In addition, you should be familiar with DNS, DHCP, as well as IPAM, be able to implement the remote access and BranchCache solutions. To add more you should have skills to work with Network Controller and Hyper-V Network Virtualization. So, which skills will be tested in 70-741 exam? Find them below:

Implementing domain name system

Implementing DHCP and IPAM

Implementing network connectivity and remote access solutions

Implementing core and distributed network solutions

Applying an advanced infrastructural network

Exam Details

To know more about 70-741 test, let’s see its details. The exam contains 40-60 questions presented in various formats, some of them represent case studies, active screen, hot area, drag and drop, multiple-choice, and build list formats, and more. You’ll have 120 minutes to complete the test and before taking the test, you’ll need to pay a fee of $165. To succeed in 70-741 exam, you must get 700 points.

Why to Pass Exam 70-741?

70-741 exam is the second test from the series of three that you need to take on your way towards the MCSA: Windows Server 2016 credential.

Here are the benefits of earning this certification:

Official certificate of proficiency

The moment you pass the required exam – you’ll get an official confirmation. Being a leader in the field of IT, Microsoft certification is recognized globally. Passing 70-741 and the other two exams will get you MCSA certified in Windows Server 2016. The certification will help you stand out from the crowd of other professionals in the same field. Possessing skills validated by such a leading IT giant, makes you a valuable employee and increases the chances of getting employed. This is because Microsoft is a worldly known IT vendor.

Indication of your serious attitude towards career

The moment you commit yourself to take the course and pass 70-741 exam, you show your commitment to a particular career path. It means you’re ambitious and hardworking since you can set your goals and achieve them. It shows that you are serious about your growth in profession and qualifies you as a competent and skillful employee, that is able to find solutions for your company in case any issues occur.

It will Boost your confidence

By taking the three exams and earning the MCSA badge, you’ll boost your self-confidence. You’ll gain skills to work independently and complete the tasks that deal with Windows Server 2016 quickly and effectively. Never underestimate this aspect as it will define your career future.

Helps increase the profitability of an investment

From a business perspective, passing 70-741 test to make you effective, proficient and qualified is a huge investment. This is because after completing this exam you gain skills and knowledge that allow you to lessen the amount of time you need to complete a task. It reduces the downtime a company needs to fix a system or solve the underlying issues associated with Windows Server 2016 involved. This will greatly increase the productivity of the company.

Makes you a valuable employee

After earning the MCSA certification in Windows Server 2016, you become a valuable employee to the company they’re serving compared to your uncertified colleagues. The value is reflected in how you work and in the results you achieve. The benefits that you enjoy after being certified include good compensation packages, promotion, respect from your colleagues, authority among other perks.

You get a chance to grow your career and it leads to a high salary

The MCSA credential is essential because it plays a role of the stepping stone in your professional life on your way to the certification of the higher level. According to PayScale website, a network system administrator or computer network specialist gets an average salary of $58,915 per annum. By getting more experience your salary can estimate of about $87,000 per year. This means passing exam 70-741 ensures you enjoy a high salary even as your career grows!

You can work in any part of the world

Microsoft is one of the respected IT companies in the world. It provides certifications that are recognized globally. Earning the credential gives you a chance to work overseas because this MCSA badge is accepted by hiring companies across the world.

To take advantage of these benefits, you need to pass the associated exams, whereby 70-741 is one of them. For that, you should be well-prepared for the test. Along with the prep materials you’ll find on the Microsoft official website, let’s see how exam dumps can help you in that.

Conclusion

If you want to work as a network system admin or computer network specialist, get prepared to gain the MCSA certification in Windows Server 2016 and pass 70-741 exam. This will let you enjoy great benefits after taking the exam and earning a certification.

