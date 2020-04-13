Bowhunting, meaning archery that is used in order to hunt game animals, is one of the oldest practices known to man, that has survived and evolved for thousands of years. Both the weapon and the practice itself have changed a lot in modern times and are now entirely regulated.

Hunting with a crossbow is different from traditional hunting using a rifle and its particularities are not well known by everybody.

Bowhunting is based on using a bow and arrows as a weapon. These two act as a system consisting of an elastic launching device and projectiles. The main difference between current crossbows and classic bows is that, with a bow, the archer has to manually pull the bowstring and hold that movement, while crossbows include a locking mechanism.

With a crossbow, the archer pulls the string into the lock and uses the trigger to release the shot. The spread and evolution of crossbows also required the use of different accessories for bowhunting, such as a sight, a crossbow puller or a deer tree stand.

This shift from a completely manual process to a superior mechanism enables hunters to have much better precision, while also making less effort.

In recent years, the popularity of bowhunting has increased in the US, due to the fact that it does have significant advantages when compared to guns. Here are some of the most important reasons why you should try hunting with a crossbow.

Crossbows Are Accurate as Well as Versatile

The drawing mechanism of crossbows makes them similar to those of guns. Even the way a crossbow is held is similar to the way guns are held. When hunting with a crossbow, you need to aim, release the safety and pull the trigger, just like you would with a gun. All of this means that it’s easier and more familiar than you think if you are only used to hunting with guns.

The shift won’t be a completely new process for you to learn since certain gestures are very similar to those used in hunting with firearms. Another similarity is that you can also shoot from various positions and angles. You can be kneeled or sitting down. Plus, shooting with a crossbow has extra benefits.

First of all, it doesn’t make noise, especially compared to firing a gun, and it also has almost no recoil. This gives you the possibility to aim and shoot again. However, you do need to shoot at a closer range.

With a crossbow, the hunter doesn’t need to worry about keeping tension on the string. Once the weapon is cocked, they can focus on aiming and therefore get a very precise shot.

Crossbow Hunting Is Accessible and Easy

The fact that crossbows require less strength and a more narrow range of motions made them popular among people with certain disabilities. In time, more and more hunters began to use them and are now becoming quite popular. Unlike a compound bow, that requires the capacity and strength to draw the string and maintain tension on it, crossbows are easier to use.

That is why even women and youngsters can practice bowhunting. Even without exceptional strength and coordination, a crossbow can be successfully used by beginners. Plus, it is easier to learn than you might think. With a compound bow, you would have to practice drawing the string and keeping tension on it, which means you should have strong muscles. With a crossbow, you can focus on practicing aiming at a moving target, because the arrow is already preloaded. And, if you’ve used rifles before, bowhunting will be even easier for you.