5 Things You Should Never Do to Your Washing Machine

Washing machines are one of the things that make your day to day life easier and faster. The best part about them is that they are cost-effective as well.

There are various such appliances under 5000 apart from washing machines like microwave, vacuum cleaner, etc., that have now become such integral parts of our day to day lives that it is now next to impossible to think of a day without their use. You can easily order or rent these appliances like microwave, washing machine, and refrigerator on rent in Gurgaon even if you can’t step out of your home by ordering them online.

Back to washing machines, they are indeed immensely helpful. But everything without proper care and maintenance gets degraded over time. The degradation may be gradual but it will surely be there if the things are not taken proper care of. There are some basic things that you must keep in mind while using your washing machine. They are quite simple to remember and follow. Let’s take a look at them.

Things to keep in mind while using your washing machine:

There are some things that you must keep in mind to ensure proper maintenance of your washing machine. They will keep your washing machine in its top form for the longest possible time. It is worth it to keep these in mind and keep enjoying the service of your washing machine.

Avoid putting garments such as your bras and garments that have laces in them. The hooks of your bras may get caught with some other laundry and tear them. It is also possible that the hooks get caught in some part of the machine inside causing the machine to malfunction. Similar problems may arise with garments that have laces in them.

Use detergents that are meant to be used in washing machines. Liquid detergents are the best choice for washing clothes in your washing machine. They will

Dissolve properly and leave as little residue as possible, next to nil.

Never use excessive detergents in the machine. Always keep in mind that more does not necessarily mean better. Especially so in this case. If you use more detergent while washing your clothes in the machine then there are chances that there will remain large amounts of residues of the detergent in the machine.

Never overload your machine. Exploitation is never a good option. You may get short term good results, but in the long run, you are leading the way for your machine to reach its breaking point much faster.

Use proper washing settings. If you are going to wash your delegates then go for the settings that are suitable for them, but you cannot and should not ever use the same settings that you use for your delegates, for heavy items such as bed sheets as well.

Keeping this mind, you can easily make your machine last quite long enough. Always remember that things last, only when you take proper care of them. Make sure to get Washing machine on rent in Gurgaon from a reputable online or offline store before you even think of starting to maintain them.