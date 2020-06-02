How to Play Online Casino Games in India?

Around the world, everyone loves to play; some like outdoor games and some love playing inside. In today’s world, a lot of games were introduced where an individual can play and can earn also. Online Casino games in India are the perfect example of where you can play, earn and enjoy by lying on your favorite couch and while having your favorite food.

As the popularity of Online Casino games is increasing day by day, Baazi247 is providing one of the best platforms in India to play casino.

How to Play Casino

To play in online casinos, the first step is to identify a platform that suits you and then consider the various modes of financial transactions, trust issues, etc after that choose your game and start playing. Some of the best casino games are mentioned below

Roulette

Many people have heard about this game and also seen it in James Bond movies. Yes, Roulette is the most famous Casino game among all. In this, the player has to choose a number from a total of 36 numbers on the roulette table. This player has to pick a combination of numbers and if the wheel stops in your selected combination then you are the winner.

Different Roulettes available are:

European Roulette American Roulette French Roulette Canasta

Blackjack

It is another segment of playing a casino game online. In Blackjack, the whole deck of 52 cards is being used. All denominations are assigned a point value. Cards 2 through 10 are worth as per their face value. Jacks, Queens, and Kings have a value of 10 and Aces can be used as either 1 or 11.

The game is played at the arc-shaped table having places for up to 7 players outside and the dealer inside. A little time spent in learning to play well can make you money.

Baccarat

Baccarat has its roots in French and has continuously been played since the 19th century. It is another value-based game. It is a little similar to blackjack. It is based on the comparison of cards between the player and the banker. In this game, there are three types of outcomes

In the favor of a player In the favor of the banker Tie

In Baccarat the 2 through 9 cards in each suit are worth face value while the 10, jacks, queens and kings have no value, aces are worth 1. The highest possible hand value is 9.