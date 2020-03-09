Coronavirus Fear Amid Festivities: Nayati Healthcare Doctors Explain How To Celebrate a Safe Holi

With Holi just around the corner, experts at Nayati Healthcare enlist simple tips to prevent spread of Coronavirus infection during the festivities

Amid the rising Coronavirus scare, India’s spirits of celebrating the festival of colours is dampened and is taking a toll on Holi festivities since the festival is associated with putting gulaal on each other, and socializing.

In order to prevent the virus from spreading, and to promote safe festivities, healthcare experts at Nayati Healthcare, one of the leading medical care providers in India, enlist some simple measure that could be taken to enjoy Holi to the fullest without falling prey to the deadly virus. Take a look:

Avoid Public Gatherings

Holi is all about meeting friends and family. However, with coronavirus on the rise, Nayati Healthcare doctors recommend refraining from large public gatherings such as Holi Milan programs, since the virus is spreading through human contact in the form of hugs and handshakes. It is also advisable to avoid visiting malls, busy markets, and other crowded places.

Avoid the use of water colours

The festival of colours seems incomplete without abeer and gulaal. However, the use of water colours and balloons might only add to the already increasing number of people afflicted with Coronavirus. According to doctors at Nayati Healthcare, water might carry the viral infection from one person to another, and hence its use in Holi festivities should be avoided.

Eat Healthy

Festivals often bring extended periods of binge eating of unhealthy food. Since Coronavirus affects the people with low immunity the most, Nayati Healthcare doctors advise to maintain a healthy diet as well as ensure regular exercise to keep one’s body fit and immunity stronger.

Coronavirus can affect any age group or gender, and exhibits symptoms similar to common flu. If you are experiencing symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache or breathing problems, get yourself tested for Coronavirus at Nayati Healthcare. Book an appointment here.