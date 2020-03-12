Do ITIL Certifications Expire?

The ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) certification has many versions, which are upgraded at regular intervals, maybe every 2 years or 2 years or even 5 years. However, the value of the previous certificate does not expire. If you availed the certificate that it is going to stay with you all your life and you can benefit from it as many years you can. The validity of the ITIL certificate is for a lifetime. Whether it is ITIL v3 version, ITIL v4, or ITIL 2011, none of the certificates expire. Only ITIL 2011 will have to be renewed after 3 years from the date of issuance of the certificate.

Why Upgrade to Newest ITIL Certification?

You should note that ITIL keeps upgrading its certificate keeping the growing demand in the IT service management industry. Once a new certificate comes, the old ones are discontinued. However, if you have already obtained a certificate, then you can use it for as long as you want. Although, you should be aware that due to the cut-throat market competition, organizations want their professionals to be updated with the newest technology and certifications. Hence, it is suggested if you are a careerist and wish to remain in the leading positions, then keep upgrading yourself with the new certifications.

Therefore, though ITIL v3 is discontinued, professionals who are certified with ITIL v3 continued to benefit from it.

ITIL Certifications are the Best in the ITSM Sector

Unlike PMP and CSM, which requires recertification after a certain duration, ITIL certifications are valid until forever. It is a one-time investment, and you get to benefit from it as much as you want. It has been observed that professionals with ITIL certification get 12% or more pay hike easily. And if one has happened to clear it from a renowned place, then the hike can be much higher. But make sure you take proper training before you decide to sit for the exams. If you are appropriately trained, you can fetch higher grades that can help you attract high paying jobs in the industry. You are successful in getting the right training before the exams, then your concepts about the subject and exam will be more clear. It will also prepare you for future interviews.

The most recent version ITIL v4 has been rolled out. Organizations that are planning to migrate to ITIL v4 would start hiring professionals with ITIL v4 certifications. This will increase the demand for ITIL v4 certified professionals. From this, we can easily understand why professionals must keep themselves updated with the newest ITIL certifications.

Final Thought

With the growing digital transformation in the industry, the need for upgraded and efficient IT service management professionals will grow. So, from the above discussions, we have understood. However, ITIL certifications have no expiring date. They can benefit certified professionals throughout their life, it is advisable, as a professional, you keep yourself updated with the newest version of ITIL certifications available in the market to remain ahead of all.