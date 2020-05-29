Gambling has always been a bit of a contested issue in all of India. While some parts of the country have chosen to legalize casinos, such venues remain illegal in the state of Telangana.

However, online casinos provide an alternative, and this is the main reason why most players use offshore online casino websites to indulge in casino games and sports betting activities.

But the political landscape in India is changing, and most states are realizing the growing trend of online betting and are in the process of making laws to regulate such activities. Let’s take a look at the history – and the future – of gambling in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act of 1974

The Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act of 1974 has been governing gambling in Telangana for a long time. According to the act, most forms of gambling are illegal. People violating the law can face some serious fines and even arrest.

With the introduction of The 2011 Federal Information Technology Act, the government was able to curb the participation of Indian residents in placing wagers online in offshore betting websites.

However, there is no shortage of grey areas. Players can find plenty of legitimate online betting websites to place bets and play casino games.

Earlier ministers of Andhra Pradesh have been persistent in their efforts to regulate the operation of casinos in Telangana. At present, only Sikkim and Goa can operate land-based casinos.

What Is The Legal Status of Casinos in Telangana?

In June 2014, the State of Telangana officially separated from Andhra Pradesh. Hyderabad remains the de jure capital for Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Telangana Gaming (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, gambling venues are illegal in Telangana. However, for many years, the law was not observed.

The state had received numerous complaints that numerous gambling venues were in fact operating in Telangana. That’s when the state decided to let the Hyderabad High Court know that they planned to implement stricter measures to shut down these gambling activities.

So, they issued an amendment for the Gaming Act that would ban all casinos and other forms of gambling in the state of Telangana.

Online casinos provide an alternative

Although physical gambling venues such as casinos still remain illegal in Telangana, online casinos provide an alternative for residents of Telangana who want to play casino games.

Because online casinos like Pure Casino are based offshore, they are not actually bound by Indian federal law or Telangana state laws.

This means that players from Telangana and from India as a whole can frequent sites like Pure Casino without fearing any of the legal repercussions that would befall them if they were to visit a real physical casino.

Although online casinos remain in a legal grey not only in Telangana but indeed all over India, there are signs that our legislators are moving towards liberalising the laws that surround online gambling. With all certainty, we will see more and more online casinos spring up in India during the next 5 to 10 years.