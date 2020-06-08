Punters Back in Business As Sporting Activities Return

It has been a frustrating few months for Indian punters, but there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. All over the world, things are looking up again, with sporting activities gradually getting back on their feet.

Time to dust off that online betting account, clean out the cobwebs, and start betting on again! There is plenty of money to be made.

It is not just bettors that are rejoicing, betting sites in India have been heaving huge sighs of relief. India represents a massive market for bookmakers, and a lot of them cannot wait to start raking in the cash again! In fact, many bookies have already started rolling out various bonuses and promotions to entice new customers and keep hold of existing bettors.

Football and Horse Racing Leading the way as Sports Returns

Football and Horse Racing are taking the lead in this comeback, with the big European football leagues all set to be back on our TV screens within the next few weeks!

The German Bundesliga is already a few weeks into its restart, while the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A will rejoin the party later this month.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will continue their tussle for the Spanish title when La Liga resumes on June 11, the EPL will follow suit on June 17, while Cristiano Ronaldo and his Serie A folks are due to restart hostilities on June 20.

Indian punters will be delighted to know that horse racing is up and running again following the break. There have already been a few races in England, and there will be a lot more in the coming days. In fact, Horse Racing was one of the first sports to resume in the United Kingdom.

Uncertainty Around Resumption of Cricket Events

Our No. 1 sport, cricket is a lot slower off the mark. There is still plenty of uncertainty around the Indian Premier League, with the BCCI set to make a decision on the tournament later this month. The IPL was originally scheduled to be held in March, but it has since been postponed indefinitely.

The future of IPL 2020 has been the subject of intense speculations, ranging from cancellation of the tournament to staging the prestigious meet outside India.

Suggestions of a cancellation will not have gone down well with Indian punters. The IPL is one of the biggest events on the Indian sporting calendar, and by extension, one of the most popular tournaments in the betting community. IPL betting is very entertaining, and provides many avenues to make money!

While we wait for a decision on the IPL, bettors can at least get busy with some international cricket in July when the West Indies tour England. It may however take a little longer before we are able to see team India in action again. With the World T20 likely to be postponed, India’s earliest international engagement could be December’s tour of Australia.

Formula One and Badminton to Get Underway

Apart from football and cricket, many other sports are resuming in the next few months. The 2020 Formula 1 season begins with a big bang in July, while international badminton is set to restart in August here in India. The first tournament on the federation’s revised calendar is the Hyderabad Open, which runs from August 11-16.

Indians also love tennis betting, but unfortunately, the ATP Tour remains suspended until August, and WTA Tour is officially on hold till the final week of July. It remains to be seen whether the authorities will give tennis the green light once the current suspensions expire.

It will take some time before sports return to complete normality, but the betting community is not really bothered about that at the moment. After the severe drought of the last couple of months, bettors are just happy to finally have some live sports to sink their teeth into!