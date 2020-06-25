7 Tips To Improve Maruti A-Star Performance

Maruti A-Star is generally considered to be a star in its segment with a powerful engine that can take on sane roads best. It is seen that over time the performance wears out, due to improper maintenance. But if we take a moment to pause and reflect, we will find that this slide in performance can be arrested, and more so the performance level can be enhanced.

Managing and maintaining a Maruti four-wheeler or any car for that matter demands time and attention to detail. We tend to shrug away from a proper maintenance schedule. We don’t replace the worn-out part only to find that a small problem has spiraled into a bigger one.

It has been a decade since the launch of the A-star family of cars, and it has impressed the car enthusiast over the years. You can get every bit of detail, accessories and modifications on this four-wheeler by clicking on https://boodmo.com/vehicles/maruti-286/a_star-11288/

Let’s get to the tips

Over the years, we have seen people criticizing the performance of the four-wheeler. For instance, the engine gets heated up in a short duration. Now, this can happen for various reasons, but the myopic thinking pattern of the car owners prevents them from seeing these other reasons. Here, we will give you seven tips on how you can improve the performance of Maruti A-Star.

Regularly check the pressure on the Tyres

Maruti A-Star has alloy wheels that provide a firm grip on the road, so maintaining balance in rough terrains becomes simple. But if you want to keep the same quality of grip and balance every time you travel make sure that you check the tyre pressure. You need to check the tyres of Maruti A-Star every morning and make sure they are well inflated. Also, when you head to the gas station to refuel, you must check the state of tyres.

Taking care of the Battery

Not long ago Maruti released a few tips to keep the four-wheelers in good shape during the lockdown, and the first point was maintaining the battery. According to the automaker, the car owners should power up the engine, and keep it running for at least 15 minutes. The company further added that for models having hybrid engines the minimum time duration should be 30 minutes.

Improve the performance by driving at an ideal speed

The company claims the fuel economy of the A-Star with manual transmission is 19kmpl, while the automatic variant delivers a fuel economy of 16.98 kmpl. But the numbers may vary depending on the trails you chose to blaze through. But driving at an optimum speed i.e between 40-60 km/hr improves the fuel efficiency by 40% . Also, you must refrain from constantly changing gears; it adversely impacts the mileage.

Change the gears wisely

While driving through a busy land, we all are guilty of shifting gears far more times than required. This hampers the transmission of power to the wheels. The built of A-Star is typically ideal for cruising through a busy street, so you must refrain from changing gears continuously. Also, while driving you must, at least once, switch to a higher gear, and modulate changes with restrictions to keep the performance level intact.

Schedule your maintenance at right time intervals

Scheduling your maintenance patterns is quite crucial to lending the power of the performance of the A-Star. An untimely maintenance schedule can lead to engine issues. Follow the Maruti manuals for deciding your next maintenance sessions. It is highly advisable to opt for a maintenance session right before the monsoon and before you plan for a long drive. Replace parts wisely

Do not have a callous attitude while replacing worn-out parts. It is seen that just to save a few bucks people often ignore the replacement of parts. This practice should be abandoned, even the minor replacement should be made within a day or two. Also, pay attention to the quality of the parts replaced. So, if your Maruti A-Star needs new parts, let it be genuine Maruti spare parts and not just any other parts.

Use quality fuel and lubricants

Akin to including genuine Maruti parts, you must also look into the fluids being injected in your four-wheeler. You just cannot compromise with the quality of lubricant with a four-wheeler like Maruti A-Star. It keeps the engine in a good state and improves fuel efficiency. Further, the Maruti A-Star runs on a petrol led engine, so it is important to ensure that petrol is injected into the fuel tank is not contaminated with lead.

Conclusion

Buying a Maruti A-Star is an affair of spending nearly five lakh, and after spending the aforesaid sum if you are robbed of performance, then things tend to go downhill. Also, having proper car insurance can help in timely maintenance of the car, which in turn would enhance the performance.