No Personal Vehicle for Commute? You Have More Options Than You Think

Bounce



If looking at your city’s traffic makes you sigh, then you may want to head out on a two-wheeler, one without the painful gear system. In that case, Bounce is for you. It’s an Indian origin transportation network company and the only dockless sharing service in India. Currently, the company has its foot in Bengaluru where it has seen massive growth.

To use the service, you need to download the app and look for a scooter near you. The app will show you the nearest available scooter which you can switch on and start using with a swipe on your screen. The app connects with the scooter using Bluetooth and keeps track of the distance and time traveled. Bounce scooters even provide helmets to the users, though you shouldn’t depend on it. Currently, Bounce uses three models — Pep+, Zest, and Activa. The company is slowly introducing electric scooters as well.

Vogo

Vogo is another scooter sharing platform that uses docks, or stations, to provide its service. Users find the nearest Vogo station and make their way to it. There, they can scan the scooter’s QR code to book it. Users can either book scooters to drop it at another station or bring the scooter back to the original station after use. Vogo covers the cost of the fuel so you only have to pay for the time and distance traveled.



Though Vogo is a little more reliable than Bounce in being able to find vehicles at the stations, you’ll be seriously out of luck if there is none near you. Vogo also doesn’t provide helmets, though it claims to, so you should make your own arrangements. Currently, Vogo also has a firm base in Bengaluru but is expanding to many other Indian cities. It’s also introducing electric variants into its scooter stream.

Yulu

Yulu is similar to Vogo in that it also offers vehicles in docks that can be booked using QR codes and dropped at other zones. However, the only difference is that Yulu offers cycles instead of scooters. This doesn’t make it much useful for people for long distances, but if you can cover most of your distance with other means of transport like metro and only need a little bit of push to get to work, you can use Yulu. Recently, Yulu has launched a “Miracle” model for renting, which is basically an electric bike for slightly longer distances.



Rapido

Rapido steers a little bit away from the ride-sharing services mentioned above. Instead of letting users rent bikes, it lets bike-owners carry users from one place to another. This makes it essentially similar to Ola and Uber cabs but for bikes.

To use the service, open the app and enter the pick-up and destination location. A Captain will soon make their way to the location and pick you up. The best thing is, the captain brings an extra helmet of their own so you don’t have to worry about the hassle. With this operation model, Rapido has managed to bypass all the maintenance and servicing issues and give users the comfort of riding behind a licensed, experienced rider. A similar service to this is Olabikes from Ola.

rPool

rPool is a game-changing carpooling and bike pooling app where you can both find rides to make your own commute or even offer your own vehicle as a ride and help others in theirs. The service has been launched by Redbus and is currently available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

The user simply has to verify their account and use it to find a ride. Enter the pickup and destination location and the number of seats and you’re all set. Then, choose from a list of verified bike or car owners to pool with and contact them without sharing your number. You can even track your ride in real-time and join the ride from the pickup point. rPool boasts a number of other features like insured rides and privacy protection to make your commute even more convenient. Finally, a host of Redbus offers for both ride takers and ride givers increase the user’s savings/earnings and make the app worth trying.

