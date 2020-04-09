Things to Know About Online Casinos

Online casinos are becoming a new and revolutionizing way of gambling. Millions of people around the world enjoy these games daily. Statistics have shown that around a fifth of the total global revenue made by gambling facilities in 2019 was made by online casinos. To add to that, researchers believe that their revenue will double in the next 2 years.

Since online gaming has become so popular, we wanted to share a few interesting things to know about these casino sites. These factors are what motivates people to go online and enjoy their favourite gambling game, instead of visiting the land-based casinos.

The Winning Jackpot can be Enormous

Let’s be honest. The main thing that attracts players is handsome rewards. And that is exactly what online casinos have for the lucky winners. Sometimes the winning jackpot in online casino can be as much as $1 million. There are also numerous tournaments with great prize pools, regular promotions, Loyalty Programs, etc. All of these are created to award the frequent players often and motivate them to play more.

They Are Completely Secure

An interesting fact about this industry is that the first online casino was created in 1994 by Microgaming. But, electronic payments were not that popular in those times and people didn’t consider these sites as trustworthy. Many of them believed that it’s easy for hackers to steal private information and misuse it.

That’s why online casinos invested a lot of money in improving their security. The result – they’ve become impossible to breach. Online casinos use artificial intelligence in the form of an SSL-encryption. This software collects the private data from all players and turns it into unbreakable code.

Another thing that we would like to mention here is the strict rules when it comes to fair-play. Online casinos also use Random Number Generators to make sure that fair-play is always enforced. The RNGs make the outcome of each game random, thus giving every player an equal chance of winning a prize.

Best Providers Create the Best Games

What’s the point of having a secure site and great rewards if the games do not meet or exceed the player’s expectations? That’s a fact that is well-known by online casinos, which is why they are always hiring some of the best providers in the world to create the best games.

High-end providers like Netent, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, QuickSpin, and others, are constantly working on improving the quality of the games, which is why they never fail to impress the players. Their expectations are often met or exceeded.

Every online casino has hundreds of games in their vault, some of them even thousands. You are free to choose from the latest slot games, card games, live casino games, etc.

Numerous Payment Methods

Online casinos do not accept cash (logically). But, there are dozens of other electronic payment methods available. Some of the accepted methods are credit and debit card, Skrill, Paysafecard, Neteller, ecoPayz, and Klarna. One of the newest additions here is cryptocurrency. Many online casinos are now accepting cryptocurrencies due to their optimization for online use. All deposits and withdrawals with them are instant and they are completely anonymous.

Numerous currencies are also accepted at online casinos. The US dollar and Euro are among the most popular, but a huge number of the casino sites accept Rubles, NZ Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Russian Ruble, etc.In the end, we would like to point out that these are not the only good features that online casinos have. There are plenty more. And if this motivates you to try these games out, read this guide first.