Basic Strategies to improve odds in Casino Blackjack

Blackjack lovers are aware of the fact that luck isn’t the only thing that helps to win. You can increase your chances of winning a round by making some strategic moves and turning the game into your favor.

If you plan on making your blackjack game more fun for yourself, we advise you to use the following tips the next time you sit for one.

Double Down on a Hard 11

You are sure to win more money if you double down on hard 11 against the dealer’s upcard, with one exceptional case.

In case you’re in a multi-deck game, where the dealer must stand on soft 17, you have better chances of hitting against a dealer ace rather than doubling down.

Split a Pair of 8s and Aces

Most people refrain from breaking pairs of 8s and aces imagining to have better odds when the dealer’s upcard is 9, 10, or ace. However, you need to understand that you have better chances if you start with two 8s and not one 16. This move will help you lose less money in the long run.

Therefore, it is always better to split a pair of 8s and aces. While splitting aces is going to help you win more rounds, separating the 8s would give you better odds against the dealer for two hands.

Point to be noted: If you’re allowed to surrender while playing a multi-deck game where the dealer must hit soft 17 or a double-deck game where the dealer must hit soft 17 and no doubling after splitting is allowed, you must surrender the pair of 8s than splitting them up.

Never split pairs of 5s and 10s

A pair of 5s can be considered as a strong 10. And you’re always better if you draw a card or two with a 10 than playing two rounds with 5s.

Keeping the pair of 10s gives you a strong 20 for a round than splitting them for two rounds and reducing your odds of a win.

Hit a hard 12 against the dealer’s 2 or 3 up card

This is a situation where most players chicken out and stand on their 12.

The fact is you’ll always lose if the dealer’s upcard is a 2 or 3. Therefore, it’s always better to hit against these odds, as you’ll lose less money in the longer run.

Hit Ace-7 When the Dealer’s Up Card is 9, 10 or Ace

People often believe that a hand that totals 18 is a guaranteed win. And that is why they stand on soft 18 when the dealer has a strong up card.

When you hold A-7 against the dealer’s 9, 10, or ace, you’re the underdog whether you hit or hold. However, you have better odds if you hit A-7 because if you draw a small card, you’ll end up with a hand higher than 18 and improve your chances of winning at blackjack. Even if you draw a high card, you won’t harm the hand at all.

The best strategy in such odds is to always hit your A-7 and exponentially improve your odds of winning.

These tips can be exercised in all games of blackjack, other than what’s mentioned otherwise. While you keep yourself entertained through blackjack, keep the above-mentioned tips in your mind to win while you’re at it as well.

Have fun winning!