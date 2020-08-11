How to Choose A Mattress in India

A mattress is one of the most important investments that you can make for your body and your health. There are various types and styles of mattresses in India are available to suit various sleep requirements and positions. Certain people also suffer from joint and back pains and maintaining their sleeping posture is very important, for which you require a good quality mattress.

In can get difficult to choose which mattress would be most suitable as per your requirements. For which, we give you a brief guide on how to choose an ideal mattress in India so that, you don’t compromise on your much-deserved rest.

Buying Guide For a Mattress in India

Before getting an ideal mattress, you should keep the 3 S’s in mind: that is, softness, support, and size. While softness ensures the comfort level, support ensures that your sleep health and posture is maintained. While the size makes sure that you fit perfectly inside the bed.

Keeping these basic factors in mind, here are certain points to consider before you buy a mattress in India:

Size:

Mattress in India is slightly different in terms of size. The height and dimensions of certain people may be different and to accommodate people in a single sized bed can be tough. For which, you need to choose an appropriate size that fits most people in a family. Most importantly it should also be compatible with your bed.

The various sizes in India are as follows:

Single

These mattresses can be anywhere in the range of 72 to 75 inches in length and 32 to 35 inches in width. These mattresses are suitable for children and people with a mediocre height. It is not suited for adults and they may feel too cramped up considering the length of the bed.

Double

A double size mattress can range anywhere between 72 to 75 inches in length and 48 to 60 inches in width. It is suitable for a single adult but not very comfortable for two adults.

Queen Size

A queen size mattress can range anywhere between 72 to 78 inches in length and 60 to 62 inches in width. It is quite spacious for a couple but not comfortable for more than two people.

King Size

This is the biggest size of all types and can range around 72 to 78 inches in length and around 70 to 72 inches in width. It is very spacious for a family of 3 and can easily accommodate 2 adults and 2 children.

Types of Mattress:

Ideally, there are 4 types of mattresses available in India. They are:

Foam Mattress

Memory Foam Mattress

Spring Mattress

Coir Mattress

Foam mattress:

These types of mattresses come with multiple foam layers and are very comfortable as well as relaxing. Foam mattresses are very durable due to a large number of foam layers present and give you a night of sleep with zero motion transfer so that you are not disturbed when your partner moves.

Good quality foam mattresses come with a price but provide a comfort level like no other. Moreover, these are extremely good for people with back pain and joint aches.

Memory Foam Mattress:

As the name suggests, this mattress has a memory of its own. Meaning, once you sleep on it regularly, it maintains your pressure points to give you an ideal and comfortable sleeping experience. The mattress takes the position of your body upon adding weight and take some time to regain back to normal.

These too are known to be highly durable and are being preferred by most Indians these days. However, the foam may contain certain chemicals that are used in making mattresses.

These chemicals can be inflammable and catch fire easily die to any activities like smoking on the bed. It is also toxic and children should avoid sleeping in these mattresses. But they are very durable and are priced high due to the comfort and quality that it offers.

Spring Mattress:

These mattresses have springs and coils present inside while the top covering comes with a soft cushion. There are multiple layers to cover the springs which provide the required level of comfort you need but the springs can get too bouncy.

Bouncy mattresses are bad to prevent motion transfer and if you have a partner who moves too much while sleeping, then you must avoid a spring mattress. Spring mattresses that may have coconut coir inside them are also called coir mattresses.

They provide a decent level of comfort for people with back pain and last for a sufficient time. They are not as durable as foam or memory foam mattresses as the springs don’t last long. The price also lies in a mediocre range.

Coir Mattress:

This type of mattress is available in India only. These are very economical and eco-friendly but lack in terms of comfort and durability.

They do not provide much comfort from any health condition. However, if you live in India, we have a list of great mattresses for you that you can use for getting some quality sleep.

Mattress based on sleeping position:

There are 4 types of sleepers in India

Side sleepers

Back sleepers

Stomach Sleepers

Combination Sleepers

There is a type of mattress for each type of sleeper. While side sleepers need something to support their neck and shoulders as most of their pressure falls onto those parts of the body. Therefore, a hard memory foam mattress is quite suited for them.

Back sleepers need tough support on the other hand, and they require something firm, like a flat base, therefore, spring coil mattresses are a decent choice for them.

Stomach sleepers should not go for something soft. Memory foam mattresses can be customized based on your requirements and are available from a medium, to soft to hard firmness. Choose something hard to not strain your back or neck and spoil your sleeping posture.

Combination sleepers are those who go topsy-turvy on the bed all night switching positions while they sleep. For them too, the best kind would be a memory foam mattress with a medium to hard firmness.

Warranty:

It is very important to look for warranty instructions before choosing the most appropriate mattress. A high-quality mattress comes with 5-10 years of warranty and high-quality products mean longer the warranty period. However, certain mattresses do not cover a major chunk of defects like the type of clothing or any minor issues faced before the warranty period gets over like damage due to extensive usage.

Read the terms and conditions carefully in case of buying mattresses online or offline. In the case of online mattresses, look for returns and refunds policy if you receive a defective product. They mention if there is no warranty available on the product.

Important features to consider:

Reversible

Get the best of both worlds if you get a reversible mattress. The foams are adjusted such that one side is soft and the other side is hard. If two people have two separate preferences, then having a 2 in one mattress would provide comfort to both. This also makes the mattress more durable as only one side is not wearing out constantly.

Tough Edges

The sides of the mattress should have reinforced edges so that it does not tear easily even with rigorous use.

Hypoallergenic Mattress

For patients who suffer from asthma and respiratory disorders, hypoallergenic mattresses work wonders, as they do not allow the dust and bacteria to settle on the foam surface. Certain mattresses also have inbuilt technologies to keep pathogens and disease-causing bacteria at bay.

Pillow Top Mattresses

These mattresses usually have an inclined surface on the top but is not necessarily a pillow inserted into the mattress. The design may look so and hence the name, pillow top mattress. These do not make too much difference except for adding a certain amount of comfort. Do not consider if not essential as this may cost high and not be worth it after all.

Conclusion

After carefully understanding all your sleeping essentials and health conditions that pertain to sleeping, we have carefully curated a list of factors to consider to choose an ideal mattress in India for acquiring a sleep of a lifetime. We help you make a smart choice for you and your family’s health.