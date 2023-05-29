Sasural Simar Ka Actress: Pregnant Dipika says that she will Quit Acting

Dipika Kakar states that she will quit acting to be a full time house wife and a mother. The actress is in her third trimester now and has told her husband that she wants to give her complete time to her husband and family and welcome their 1st child with full excitement.

Actress started her career 10 years back with “Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi” and came to fame with the role of “Simar” in the serial “Sasural Simar Ka”. She is also the winner of Big Boss 12 and has been working in the industry from last 13 years.

Prior to Acting she was a flight attendant in Jet Airways for 3 years and left due to health reasons and joined the entertainment industry.

Now the actress is expecting her first child with the husband Shoaib Ibrahim and is now quieting acting to be a full-time Mother and a Housewife. The Actress states that she started working at a very young age and had a good career path and is now taking aa step forward to embrace motherhood.