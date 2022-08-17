Stock market has always been a fluctuating market and one of the best places to invest to take out the maximum benefits.

However investing in stock market has been a big deal for people since there are huge risks associated and due to lack of knowledge. If not dealt properly, stocks can lead to huge losses.

For someone looking to invest in stocks, the first name that pops up in anyone’s mind is Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The majestic journey of a regular guy from Mumbai to the 36th richest man in the world is definitely something to look up to. The story of how this self made man marked his name in the stock world left people speechless for a while.

Who is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, probably one of the most famous Indian in the world of stock market. One who has ever thought of anything related to stocks definitely know Mr. Jhunjhunwala.

This person represents how a successful career in stocks look like and admires every other person to invest in the right option at the right time.

Net Worth of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

In the recent edition of Forbes, Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was estimated to have a net worth of approximately Rs. 46000 crores. The first investment of Mr. Jhunjhunwala was merely five thousand rupees in 1985 and that is where the rise of Big bull of India got marked.

Rightly said by Mr. Jhunjhunwala “Growth comes from Chaos, not order”. His career marks an incredible journey for a normal guy with dreams to a guy everyone can dream to become. His wealth generated from stocks has marked his name on the Forbes list of billionaires.

How and when things started from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also known as Warren Buffett of India was born on 5th July 1960 in Hyderabad, Telangana in a well settled family. His father, Mr. Radheshyamji Jhunjhunwala was an income tax officer and mother Mrs. Urmila Jhunjhunwala was a homemaker.

He grew up in Mumbai in a Marwadi Family with his elder brother Mr. Rajesh Jhunjhunwala. His brother was a chartered accountant by profession and had two sisters Sudha Gupta and Neena Sanganeria .

He was married to Mrs.Rekha Jhunjhunwala in Feb 1987 and has three children. Big bull of India passed away in Mumbai on August 14, 2022.

The Never Ending Interest in Stocks

This businessman always had interest in stocks from very young age and was keen to know more about the stock market whenever he heard his father talking about the former.

However his father wanted him to graduate first and then choose the career as per his wish. He graduated from Sydenham college in 1985 as a chartered accountant and then decided to choose stock market as his career.

He chose to invest five thousand rupees and got a profit for the same. This gave him confidence and a boost to his skills which further helped him in higher investments for bigger returns. His inclination towards the stock market is all what made him take chances and get the most unexpected returns.

Emerging as a Ace Trader

His first big profit was when he bought 5000 shares of Tata Tea at forty three rupees and within three months the price increased to one forty three.

This further continued to many other big investments and owing to his instincts as well as knowledge, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made several high jumps and started to emerge as a professional star in the industry of investment.

The next few years in his life, started the boom of his career and his shares in Tata TEA gave him a profit of around twenty five lakhs. His mindset was extremely risk taking and continued to benefit for him in short as well as long term.

He believed in trying and failing rather than not tried at all. His efforts and approach made a remarkable contribution in the financial world.

The art of investment that worked!

A famous quote by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala which every stock investor should know was “Passionate investors always make money in stock markets. You will never fail in anything if you do it with passion”

Mr. Jhunjhun wala’s investment techniques have given the stock industry not just a boost, but a confidence for other to put their money in a space to make the most out of it.

It was merely a fraction of years that people literally started trusting everything Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was saying about the investment portfolios.

The Never Ending Passion to Invest

In an interview with Economic Times, he declared himself as both a trader and a long term investor. He explained his techniques and how he manages to take care of his investments in real time along with creating capital for his next investment.

He said “My trading helps in investing in the sense that I use a lot of technical analysis for trading at time. Trading gives you capital to invest and hence it is important to use wise knowledge while trading” these lines come from the interview in “The Journey of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala- Economic times and was a big hit. This allured the reader’s interest in the investment section.

Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s known fortunes

Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala did not restrict himself in any particular industry and continued to invest in various industries such as airlines, bollywood, start-ups etc.

He owns a privately owned stock trading firm called RARE industries which is named after the name of Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Apart from that, he holds stake in almost 47 companies.

“Akasa Airlines” started by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

His recent venture in Aviation known as Akasa Airlines had his first flight last week . Akasa airlines is a team up of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala with former Indigo Head Aditya Ghosh and CEO Vinay Dube and Mr. Jhunjhunwala holds a fourthy percent stake in Akasa Air.

The passion he had for investment and the knowledge made him stand different. His ideologies and beliefs are one to look after.

The Indian stock market will always know and respect what Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala brought to the industry.

He was and will always be the rarest combination of an excellent trade and a smart investor.