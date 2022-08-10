What Are the Most Popular Coding Languages in 2022?

The world that used to surround coding and web development was quite mysterious and elusive with only a select group of people actually knowing the ins and outs of different codes.

These days the knowledge that surrounds coding is a lot more available to anyone that wishes to learn it and having an improved knowledge of the technology that surrounds us is important in the modern world.

Therefore, you may well want to learn about coding and expand your knowledge not just on technology but on how technology works.

Of course, there are a number of different coding languages out there so if you want to start learning you need to know which language you would like to learn (or at least which one you want to learn first).

This article will talk about some of the most popular options in a bit more detail.

Do You Want to Learn About Coding?

If you are interested in learning a programming language, then there has never been an easier time to start.

You will be able to find a way to learn that suits you, books (hard and simplified), videos, forums and courses, regardless of the language that you choose to learn.

Upon completion of courses, you are also going to be able to get programming certificates so that you can show employers that you are skilled in certain languages of coding.

Popular Languages

So, what are some of the most popular languages out there?

Javascript

JavaScript is a programming language which is very high level and is one of the core pieces of tech implemented in the functioning of the internet.

JavaScript is used on the client-side of programming for 97.8% of all sites on the internet. JavaScript was initially intended for the creation of web browsers, but you now find that it is used for a whole range of different applications.

As such, if you want to learn a coding language that applies to a wide range of resources then you should be sure to check out JavaScript.

Python

This is one of the more popular programming languages today and is a good choice if you are just starting out as it is a relatively easy language for beginners to pick up.

The programming language is free and open-source with a number of extensive support modules, easy integration and web services.

When you have applications centered around machine learning and deep learning apps, you will find that the language used is usually Python.

PHP

This is another open-source programming language whose origins go all the way back to 1990. There are a lot of web developers who think that learning to use PHP is essential because it’s used for over 80% of all websites on the internet, including the likes of Yahoo and Facebook.

The scripts that are written using PHP tend to be server side; however, developers can also use it in order to write command-line scripts too.

This is a good one to learn if you would like a job in the industry thanks to how widely it can be applied.