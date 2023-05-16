Live Updates: Haryana Board 10th Class Results Out

HBSE (Haryana Board of School Education) Class 10th Live Updates are here. Check the result on bseh.org.in.

Students need their Date of Birth and Application number to check their Class 10th Results.

Total 2,96,329 students were eligible to appear for the 10th HBSE Board Exams.Out of these, Only 2,86,425 students sat for the exams while 9904 choose to nor appear for the HBSE 10th Class Exams. Out of the appeared students 1,87,401 have passed the exams while 37,342 students have got a compartment and 61,682 students have failed the exam.

Three students have scored 498 out of 500 and have topped. Student Varsha from Sonipat, Sonu from Bhiani’s Busan Village studying in NJM High School and Himesh of Fatehbad studying in New Sunrise Senior Secondary School have topped the HBSE 10th Class exams with flying colours.