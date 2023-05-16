The Kerala Weather Story- Monsoon expected to get delayed

The beautiful South State Kerala is expected to experience a delay in the monsoon this year says Skymet Experts. IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) however is yet to come out with there forecast. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the same as delay in the monsoon will lead to a delay in the sowing of the Kharif Crops.

Skymet is a private weather forecaster who tweeted about the delay in the Thunderstorm at North East India which is eventually lead to delay in monsoon at Kerala. Founder- Director of Skymet Mr. Jatin Sigh tweeted recently “Monsoon onset looks feeble and delayed. Hot weather will continue deep into June this year.”

Typically around 1st June, the Southwest Monsoon usually starts and goes to the Indian Sub Continent but this year, it is most likely be delayed by 15 days or more leading to expected loss of crops if sowed on time or delayed supply due to delay in sowing because of the weather conditions.

Last Month reports of Skymet also states that India will experience below average rainfall leading to Drought and shortage of Water risking the Income, consumption and economic growth of an individual.

On the Contrary, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that India is likely to receive normal rainfall during the 4 months monsoon season which is very positive for the IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole)