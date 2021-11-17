Platforms For Finding Free Music To Use In Your Videos

It takes a lot of effort to make a video. You must not only produce the video but also have music playing throughout it. For some, this means spending a lot of money on music or scouring their own library for something that suits the tone they’re attempting to create. There are, however, several places where you may obtain free music for your videos. Finding free music for your videos might be difficult, but there are many options available.

Here’s a list of platforms where you can get free music for your projects.

YouTube Audio Library

You may get stock music for free from YouTube’s Audio Library. All of the tunes are royalty-free, so you may use them in your videos for free. The only catch is that some of these tracks contain commercials, which will be stated on each track’s website if this is the case. Additionally, YouTube provides users with access to royalty-free tracks that can be used in any video posted to the site as long as it complies with the site’s conditions. When selecting music for your video productions, you might want to think about using Creative Commons (CC) licencing. The Creative Commons provides six different types of licences, including Attribution and Attribution-NonCommercial, which are the two most common alternatives when looking for material to put on their YouTube channel.

Spotify

Consider using Spotify's Audio Library if you're seeking for free tracks to use in YouTube videos but don't want to deal with the trouble of discovering songs on your own or searching through music that isn't always ideal for what you really want. Viewers may search by themes, hobbies, and genres, as well as filter results depending on how much known copyrighted content they want removed from their list (like songs where a cover is performed instead of the original).

Free Music Archive

The Free Music Archive, run by the WFMU radio station in New Jersey, gives listeners access to over ten thousand pieces of music that are completely free for commercial usage. All of the songs on FMA have been pre-cleared and made “in the public domain,” which means they’re free of copyright concerns.

Although YouTube provides a wide library of music that may be utilised in videos, some musicians believe this is an unjust exploitation of their work. If you require certain music for your video that aren’t accessible on the platform, go no further than MusicForVideos.net. This website provides free music in a variety of genres ranging from peaceful techno to hip-hop. The only drawback to this website is that all of the tunes are under five minutes long, which is ideal if you need something quick.

SoundCloud

If the music you want to utilise isn’t on YouTube, SoundCloud is the next best thing. This website acts as an open community of musicians who freely share their material with the rest of the globe. You might be able to find something that fits your video there, or you might be able to locate someone prepared to produce bespoke pieces for you at a fair fee.

Pondly

Pondly’s database gives a plethora of alternatives for selecting the perfect tune for you. Whether you’re looking for classical music, country music, or something completely different, this website has a wide range of genres available at free cost! All downloads are also completely legal, so there isn’t much risk in any case.

Freesound

Freesound does exactly what its name implies: all of the music is available for free. It contains plenty of music to fit any genre or duration needed for videos, but there is one catch: most tunes aren’t exclusive to this website, so searching may take some time. There isn’t much diversity in terms of genres, but it’s a wonderful place to listen to EDM and experimental electronica. Also, avoid using copyrighted content, which necessitates preliminary study into the platform’s laws.

Jamendo

Jamendo is a fantastic resource for finding music for videos. It has such a large repertoire, and everything on it is completely independent. The only catch is that musicians are paid based on how much users choose to pay them after downloading their tunes. If you’re keen on using certain tracks but need more precise conditions than what Jamendo gives by default, you may email the artists directly.

Musixmatch

If you’re seeking for music that has already been translated into lyrics, this is a terrific place to utilise. If your video has subtitles, the lyrics will appear on screen as the music plays in the background, allowing viewers to sing along or even contribute their own vocals. It offers a wealth of useful statistics and makes it simple to identify other people in the community who are willing to collaborate with you.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for free music to use in your videos, you have a lot of alternatives. Some of the platforms described above may be more beneficial based on the genre or instrumentals you want.