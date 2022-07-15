Music learning apps are not easy to find. It depends upon various factors such as what kind of instrument you are using, what chords you prefer, user interface, usability, and many more.

Hence, it is essential to look out for various possible options available in the market.

Thus, we have come up with top music e-learning apps like Chordify. All these apps have unique features and easy-to-use functionalities.

Hence, your music learning process will become smooth as silk and delicate as a flower. All you need to do is go through all these applications, choose one or two that fulfill your expectations, and begin your musical journey.

Yousician: Learn Guitar

With more than 10 million downloads on Google Play Store, Yousician is one of the best guitar learning apps in the market.

The app allows you to learn to play music from scratch. Apart from that, one can improve the skills with unique features like instant feedback. Also, knowing the songs you love has never been easy without the Yousician.

It contains special features such as you can always track and achieve your daily goals, practice at your own pace, and get in perfect tune.

Chord Tracker

You will never get to know what the chords are to your favorite songs until you try tons of music learning platforms. However, as Yamaha’s new Chord Tracker app is here, you don’t need to do that much hard work.

It helps you practice and perform songs by analyzing the audio song stored in your device and then displays the chord symbols.

Timbro Guitar

Learning to play guitar is easy with Timbro Guitar. The app has unique and advanced features that one ideal music learning app must have.

One of the best aspects of the app is that if you don’t have a real guitar, you can also use your phone. The Virtual Guitar Simulator is a guitar game, but you learn guitar for real.

TrueFire Guitar lessons

If you want to get video guitar lessons, there would be hardly any better app than the TrueFire Guitar Lessons. The app has more than 40,000 video guitar lessons, 30,000 guitar tabs, and 20,000 jam tracks at your fingertips.

Not just that, it has a library of more than 800 guitar courses that cover all levels, techniques, and styles of blues guitar, jazz guitar, rock guitar, country guitar, acoustic guitar, fingerstyle guitar, and other guitar styles.

Maestro – Music Composer

Do you want a music composer app that supports more than 100 musical instruments? If yes, then the Maestro is an app for you.

One of the best aspects of the app is that you can learn to play any instrument, be it Piano, Organ, Violin, Cello, other Strings, Guitar, Brass, Reed, Pipe, Drums, or Percussion.

Summing up

As you went through all the features of all these fantastic apps. It is time to kick start your musical journey.

If you are highly interested in learning guitar or piano, there would hardly be a better app than the Chordify.