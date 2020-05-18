Why Is Teen Patti so Popular in India Online Casinos?

All good things in life begin with tradition. People in India cherish their origin and pay respect to their ancestors. Indians are also known as one of the most appreciative people with one of the richest cultures out there.

The influence of Indian cultures has been so impactful that it spread to multiple fields and industries. One of them is iGaming or online gaming.

The Genesis

Teen Patti is a popular card game that has been played in India for many years. In the past few years, though, leading iGaming developers started to see its potential.

These industry leaders took many classic games like blackjack or rummy and turned them into live dealer hybrids. Now players from all over the world can enjoy these fan-favourites at live casinos.

One of the most recent additions in the live casino realm is Teen Patti. The Indian card game has been reincarnated into a casino gem that everyone should try at least once.

What Exactly Is Teen Patti?

Teen Patti card game came to be in the 18th century, mirroring the qualities of the English three-card poker. Otherwise known as Tri-Card, Teen Patti is essentially playable according to the same rule as the former gambling game.

Teen Patti Basics

What do you need to play Teen Patti?

You need a table, a deck of 52 cards – no jokers – a croupier and an opponent.

An alternative is joining an online casino with the live dealer lounge that offers Live Teen Patti. By registering with one of the best Teen Patti live dealer casinos in India the process of starting a round of Teen Patti is significantly shortened.

Another great thing about this casino game is that although it feels like 3-card poker, it’s much simpler to play.

The round starts with two players and a dealer. The croupier deals two cards – one for player 1 and one to player 2. Each participant can receive up to 3 cards in total.

Although easy, there is one complex thing about Teen Patti. Your options include playing blind or seen. In simple English, you get to either see the face-down cards or decide against seeing them. When “blind” players get to see their cards, they become “seen”.

Another factor that makes the gameplay unique and exciting is wagering. Namely, how much you’ll wager largely depends on the sum the player before you deposited. The interactive moment in Teen Patti is crucial. You need to be focused and follow what’s going on at the table.

Multiple scenarios are possible in Teen Patti, but we will focus on the strategy. Keep reading to see how to win at Teen Patti in Indian casinos.

How to Win at Teen Patti?

If you’re a seasoned gambler familiar with Tri-card poker, you’ll notice a little difference between the poker and Teen Patti. This detail concerns payout tables.

Plus, the house edge in Teen Patti is just 3.79%, making the Teen Patti RTP (return to player) surpass 96%.

The most important decision to make in Teen Patti regards playing blind or seen. If you pick blind, you won’t be able to see your cards face-up. In turn, you’ll have to trust your gut feeling for the duration of the game.

When you load Live Teen Patti on your mobile, desktop or tablet, you’ll see different hands and which ones are better and more favourable. That’ll come in hand if you’re a beginner. Follow and try to memorise the table with the best hands in Teen Patti and you’ll be on your way to win.

Conclusion

So, back to the first question – why is Teen Patti so popular in casinos? Well, the answers are numerous but we opted for a couple.

The first cause might be its descent. The card game comes from South Asia. Entwined in the mysteries of the region and beautiful aesthetic appeal, Teen Patti feature local elements. Each casino studio that offers Teen Patti, such as those belonging to Ezugi boasts decoration typical of India.

Other than spreading the influence of Indian culture, Teen Patti is popular for its simplicity. Unlike some casino games that require a lot of training and homework, Teen Patti is more hands-on. That makes it convenient and easy to play.

All in all, Teen Patti is one of the best casino games for Indian players, and we cannot recommend it enough.