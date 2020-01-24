Places to Visit in Dharamshala that will Take Your Breath Away

Dharamshala, located in Himachal Pradesh, is one of the places that nature has adorned with all its beauty. Right from the majestic Dauladhar Ranges on one side, the rolling valleys on the other side, to the multiple monasteries in the middle, Dharamshala has a number of spots that can truly take your breath away. The picturesque surroundings of the town have attracted tourists from far and wide, and if you are planning a trip too, the following are the places you must visit.

Triund Hill

Your Dharamshala tour would remain incomplete without visiting the beautiful Triund Hill. The towering peaks of Dhauladhar Ranges and the rolling valleys make this place a picturesque location. You can come here on camping in Dharamshala or even arrange a nice picnic with your friends while enjoying the views.

McLeod Ganj

This one is a lovely hilly suburb where most of the resorts in Dharamshala are located. The significant Tibetan population living at this place has earned it the name of Little Lhasa. Triund Hill is located quite close to this place. If you want to spend a quiet, peaceful holiday at Himachal, this is where you head to.

Kangra Valley

What makes Kangra Valley one of the popular places to visit in Dharamshala is the famous rock-cut Masroor Temple. The valley, situated in Western Himalayas is also breathtaking in itself. The towns of Tira Sujanpur and Sidhbari are located close to the place.

Namgyal Monastery

Made in the year 1575 by the third Dalai Lama, this monastery was shifted to Dharamshala in the year 1959 because of the Tibetan uprising. Besides being a famous Dharamshala tourist place, it is also an important learning center for the Tibetans of Dharamshala. There are over two hundred monks currently living in this monastery.

Kareri Lake

Among the top places to visit in Dharamshala, Kareri Lake can be best described as a hidden gem. It is not that easily accessible by the roads, which makes it a serene and less-visited spot. This is generally the base camp for the trekkers moving towards the Dhauladhar range.

Gyuto Monastery

This is one of the most important and the oldest monastery in Dharamshala. It was made by a disciple of the Dalai Lama in the year 1474 in the eastern region of Tibet. Over five hundred monks presently call this place home, where they spend their time learning Buddhism and meditating. If you want a glimpse into Buddhist traditions and learn the art of meditation, then this is one of the places to visit in Dharamshala for you.

Dal Lake

If hearing the words ‘Dal Lake,’ takes your mind to the valleys of Srinagar, wait a second! Dharamshala has its own Dal Lake, and it is really beautiful. This lake resembles the Dal Lake of Kashmir in many ways though. It extends over an area of over a square kilometer and has thick juniper and deodar forests surrounding it. It is a really popular picnic spot, and the kali temple on the banks is a must-visit place.

Naddi Village

This serene and quaint village offers some of the finest views of the land. Earlier, this village was only popular among the trekkers going towards Mcleod Ganj, but now that has changed. The multiple fairs organized all through the year, favorable climate, friendliness of the locals, and of course, the unforgettable scenic beauty has started attracting all kinds of tourists to this place.

So, wait no more and start packing your bags for the Dharamshala trip today. A lifetime of memories awaits you!

