‘’Goa is not only the land of beaches or city of churches; it’s a feeling that defines thrills in the most amazing ways’’.

Goa is one of the famous tourist spot in India and Goa should be there in your bucket list. It is one of the happening, beautiful and favorite destination. So here are the best places to visit in Goa. Take a glace below for the best places to visit in Goa.

Reasons to Visit in Goa and Here is a list of 10 Best Places to visit in Goa

Calangute Beach

Calangute Beach is one of the popular and longest beach in the North Goa. It’s the best tourism spot and is also known as ‘’Queen of Beches’’. Calangute Beach is the top attraction; it’s also the busiest beach with many restaurants, water activities, vibrant markets here sell everything, from beer and food, to junk jewellery, clothes, trinkets and pawn items. It’s the best place to visit in Goa.

Baga Beach

It’s the perfect destination to experience the dazzling night life‘’The Home of Nightlife’’. It has some famous bars and clubs Baga is located near to Calangute Beach only in North Goa. It is located near Calangute Beach and it is also famous for water sports like: Parasailing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, kite surfing, jet skiing are some of the top watersports activities to enjoy in Baga Beach.

Fort Aguada

Fort Aguada is the example of Portugese military architecture since 17th century , it’s build on the mouth of Mandovi River. Fort was so well built and armed that that it has never fallen into enemy hands. In the fort 2,000,000 gallons of water could be stored. It is a masterpiece and best place to visit.

Dudhsagar Water Falls

It is 310 meters tall, it is in the list of world tallest waterfall in the world. The entire landmark in the backdrop of the falls is covered with a vastly stretched forest cover. It also form a part of Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary. If you’ve got a big group or a family, you surely must check-in best palce to visit in Goa.

Anjuna Beach

If you stay in North Goa keeps you close to beaches. It is a good place for shopping, it also has many famous bars and clubs and you can enjoy night life over there. Beach is less crowded and you can enjoy the beauty of nature.

Thalassa

It has a true Greek appearance, it is a place not to miss in Goa and best place in Goa. It’s one of the popular restaurant in Goa. Thalassa is famous for its signature cocktails and sunsets. Reverberating with the cultural flavour of Greece, it serves authentic Greek Mediterranean cuisine. One of the main highlights of Thalassa is the live-fire show and dance performances like Sirtaki and Zorba.

Basilica of Bom Jesus

It is located in Old Goa former capital of Portuguese India. This site is rich in its cultural and religious significance. It has been declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The Basilica of Bom Jesus is over 408 years old and is open to the public every day.

Chapora Fort

It is the one of the most famous Fort in Goa. It is most popularly know ad ‘Dil Chahta Hai Fort’. It was originally built by Muslim ruler Adil Shah and was called Shahpura.

Galgibaga Beach

It is the cleanest beach in Goa; Galagibaga Beach is one of the hidden beaches in Goa. Everyone should visit as it is also the hatching site for the endangered Olive Ridley Turtle. It is located in the South Goa.

Butterfly Beach

It is an unexplored destination yet, it is one of the most beautiful and peaceful beach in Goa. Travelers have a best opportunity to spot Dolphins, Crabs and variety of butterflies. It has powdery white sand you should keep Butterfly Beach in your bucket list to have an amazing experience.