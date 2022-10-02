The Future is Here With 5G Launch in India

With an era like today where we are, it is of top notch importance to be in consistent touch with the changes and technology. The network is one of the main ways of connecting with the world and hence the importance of switching to the fastest way possible is of utmost importance.

The full form of 5G is the 5th generation mobile network after 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. The launch of 5G in India done on 1st October 2022 is one of the most discussed and celebrated events in the technology industry.

Connectivity At Its Best!

With the launch of 5G in India, the possible outcomes and benefits are numerous and it is going to be a game changer in lives of all segments of people. The benefits of 5G include high speed, low latency, faster download and uploads for billions of devices across the country.

5G launches on 1st October in India and is creating a big space for a number of possibilities for businesses, education, stocks etc.

Difference Between 5G and 4G

The difference in speed in 5G and 4G is more than 100 times which means one gets to experience the high speed internet without use of wifi in fractions of seconds. The latency is 5 milliseconds as compared to sixty or seventy milliseconds in 4G.

In a country like ours, where digitalization is reaching its peak, launching 5 G can be a booster. Prime Minister Modi took up the shot to bring the new of 5G launch at Indian Mobile Congress’s sixth edition.

What Makes 5G Even Better?

Apart from the basic difference between 4G and 5G, the improved and the next level generation of network is here to stay for a longer time. However this does not mean that there will not be 4g connections anymore or everyone needs to switch to 5G as soon as possible.

It simply means that if there are possibilities and scope of moving to the next generation connection, one should make the switch to explore.

There are endless possibilities while using 5G networks, except high speed and lower latency . 5G also allows to implement virtual networks, create subnets, in order to provide connectivity more adjusted to specific needs. Not just for businesses, with the increase in use of internet for the kids, the rise of 5G may help a lot in education sector as well.

The covid era has indulged the student life much more dependent on the internet than ever and therefore with the introduction of 5G, smart classes, online assignments could be a lot faster .Online education, smarter classes, flexible schedules, uninterrupted downloads and uploads, with better coverage and increases ranges, introduction of 5G in India could be a kick start to a better and technologically advanced tomorrow.

Airtel and Reliance Jio, the two biggest telecom service providers have confirmed that they will be starting the 5G Services this year. To use the data, Smartphones must have the 5G data compatibility.

The best thing is that the data usage is not just restricted to smart phones but will also work for smart cars, machines, robots etc .