Top 5 Samsung 5G Mobile Phones That You Should Look for

Samsung has been a trusted name in the mobile phone market for over a decade in the country. After entering the Indian mobile phone market in 2004, the brand has become a consumer favourite. Currently, Samsung offers a wide array of impressive smartphones, each having its unique features. As 5G technology enters India, and Indians get more comfortable with lightning data speeds, mobile brands must keep up with this trend. To ensure that our surfing and browsing needs are taken care of, Samsung offers an impressive line of Samsung 5G mobile phones. Each of these phones is tailored to the modern user’s needs, and incorporates the latest in phone technology. We take a closer look at each of these smartphone models.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

This was the first Samsung 5G mobile launched in the country. The phone is striking in its appearance with a massive 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, with an edge-to-edge screen. This makes your viewing experience even more spectacular. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery which enables the phone to last longer, even while running on a single charge. The camera experience of this smartphone is set to exceed all expectations. It has 6 cameras in total – 4 in the rear and 2 in the front. These cameras have a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and enable 3D Depth features to give you the perfect shot you’re looking for.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

If you want to own a 5G smartphone, but you’re also worried about spending beyond your budget, Samsung has got you covered. The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is a slightly less expensive but equally efficient smartphone. This device comes with the same 6.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED Infinity-U display which gives you a cinematic experience while viewing multimedia content. Furthermore, this Samsung phone enjoys impressive speed, powerful battery and super-fast charging capabilities. The phone’s 48-megapixel camera is perfect for shooting exceptional images. Additionally, the smartphone comes with AI capabilities such as Super Steady, Scene Optimizer and Flaw Detector for an enhanced experience. For the first time, Samsung lets you upgrade your mobile experience with Samsung’s DeX and Your Phone by Microsoft. Using this, you can bring your Galaxy A90 5G experience to your PC screen or TV.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 SeriesThe Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series was launched in 2019 with two phones in this series. The base variant has an FHD+ 6.3-inch AMOLED display, and the top variant, Note 10 Plus comes with an advanced QHD+ 6.8-inch AMOLED display. These Samsung phones have put together the most compact, and the biggest Note models in the same series to let users choose what they want. Both these variants enjoy powerful speeds, rapid charging and impressive battery life. The Note series is unique because this is the only one that offers an S-pen for user functionality. This can be very useful for people who do most of their work on their smartphone. The sensor pen will help the phone double up as a tablet temporarily, offering more value from the same product.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

This is one of the more recent models from the brand, launched in late 2020. The phones in this series come with the stellar Snapdragon 865 chipset, which facilitates incredible speeds. With a 120Hz refresh rate, the users of this phone can never complain of any jitters or lags. Its highlight is its enhanced camera quality; the top variant in this series, the S20 Ultra model, comes with a 108MP primary sensor along with 100x zoom capability. With its embedded 5G support, it is future-ready, and can be used once the 5G networks roll out in the country. Samsung 5G mobile capabilities have also been extended to YouTube, where users can upload high-quality videos in no time and experience uninterrupted streaming throughout the day. Phones from this series come in the stunning colours of Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink and Cosmic Black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series

Samsung’s latest high-end offering is the Galaxy S21 5G series in 2021. This consists of a set of highly advanced and feature-rich mobile phones. All the phones in this series boast of a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a guarantor for incredible speed. They are tailored for 5G data usage with negligible buffer time, compatible screen display and high-quality streaming. The 5G capabilities of this phone also support data-intensive gaming; that is, games that consume a large amount of data. Like all other models, these Samsung phones also come with a stellar camera configuration. These models come with incredible cameras, with a 108MP primary sensor at the back, and a 40MP selfie camera to capture captivating images. It has already generated interest in the Indian market, and is sure to attract users from the subcontinent.

Every Samsung phone is crafted with precision and expertise. It is a brand that combines style, performance, durability and credibility, thus offering exceptional smartphones. You can browse for your favourite model at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and purchase a Samsung mobile phone at no-cost EMIs.