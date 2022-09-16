Latest Technology in Graphics Cards

It is only since the start of the 21st century that the potential uses of graphics cards technology have come to light.

Previously, it was viewed as the means to enhance 2D and 3D graphics, mostly for gaming and graphics generation in general (also known as graphics rendering). We will explain the terminology as we proceed.

The modern-day GPU can be programmed and applied to a much vaster range of problem-solving contexts. Thus, while it is important to know how graphics technology works for gaming, for example, it is even more significant to examine what else it can do. We take a brief look at both aspects.

Basic Terminology

You have probably heard the terms video card, graphics card, and GPU used and assumed they meant the same thing. However, there are almost imperceptible differences between them for those who are not technologically inclined.

If you are familiar with the central processing unit (or CPU) of a PC, you will know that it is housed in the motherboard. Similarly, a graphics card is a type of circuit board that contains the GPU.

Much like a motherboard contains a CPU, a graphics card refers to an add-in board that incorporates the graphics processing unit (GPU). The graphics card, likewise, carries all the components that enable to GPU to link to the rest of the operating system and to perform its actions.

There are two kinds of GPUs. The one called a discrete GPU takes the form of a chip that is mounted on the graphics card and is thus separate from the CPU and motherboard. Whereas an integrated GPU is slotted into the motherboard with the CPU.

Integrated Graphics Processing Unit

Most of the GPUs in PCs being sold nowadays are integrated GPUs. The advantages of an integrated GPU are that the PC can be thinner, weigh less, use less power, and is cheaper to produce and therefore buy. An example of a brand using Intel® Graphics Technology is Intel Arc Graphics.

Discrete Graphics Processing Unit

As a general rule, integrated GPUs are perfect for most applications. However, a discrete GPU is sometimes needed for applications with a need for higher graphics technology performance.

A discrete GPU can also be called a dedicated GPU. It requires more power for the level of processing it does. This causes more intense heating of the PC, and specifically of the GPU, which comes with its own fans built in to help dissipate excess heat.

GPUs for Gaming

Discrete GPUs that make use of advanced graphic cards technology are needed for today’s video games, which contain vast information that is rendered as graphics, such as all the elements of virtual worlds. This enables gaming with quicker frame rates and/or higher resolution,

GPUs for Content Creation and Video Editing

Professions such as graphic design and video editing require the additional computational power of discrete GPUs. When only integrated GPUs were available their work took much longer and could not generate the quality of graphics that discrete GPUs have made possible.

GPU for Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence and machine learning also require intensive computational power. This is provided by discrete GPUs, which uses graphics card technology to perform image recognition.

Who can tell how far this technology will still extend?