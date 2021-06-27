After releasing the Windows 10 quite some time ago, Microsoft has finally revealed all the new Windows 11 features. The Windows 11 features comprise of a sleek and cleaner design quite similar to the Apple Mac, but that is not just it. The Windows 11 features come with a wide variety of brand new attributes which will take the user experience and interface to a whole new level.

Windows 11 Release Date likely to be set during the 2021 holidays

Microsoft has not yet released the exact Windows 11 Release Date but as stated by a Microsoft blog post published after a virtual event on Thursday, the Windows 11 release date is likely to be set during the holiday season of 2021.

Existing Windows 10 users will be able to download the new update for free and enjoy the all new Windows 11 features. The availability of the new update will most probably begin from the months of November or December 2021 and continue till 2022.

Advanced and New Windows 11 Features, drastic transition from those of Windows 10

Microsoft has come up with some new and advanced Windows 11 features which will break the chain of the existing windows characteristics. One of the most eye catching features has to be its first name change in the span of six years. Microsoft disclosed “The next generation of Windows” at a virtual event which was held on Thursday.

List of Windows 11 Features

A sleek and cleaner interface, similar to a Macbook : The new Windows 11 will have a layout with round corners, shades of pastel hues, a centre based Start Menu and Taskbar.

: The new Windows 11 will have a layout with round corners, shades of pastel hues, a centre based Start Menu and Taskbar. Integrated Android Apps: With the new Windows 11, users will now be able to download android based apps from the Microsoft Store via the Amazon Appstore.

With the new Windows 11, users will now be able to download android based apps from the Microsoft Store via the Amazon Appstore. Easier access to Widgets: Even though widgets have been available for quite a while now, with the new Windows 11, users will be able to access the widgets directly from the Taskbar and even personalize them depending on what they want to see.

Even though widgets have been available for quite a while now, with the new Windows 11, users will be able to access the widgets directly from the Taskbar and even personalize them depending on what they want to see. Integrated Microsoft Teams: Microsoft Teams will get a facelift and will be integrated into the Windows 11 taskbar. This Windows 11 feature will make Teams’ access easier to the users and will be a little similar to Apple’s facetime feature. Teams will be accessible from Windows, Mac, iOS or Android.

Microsoft Teams will get a facelift and will be integrated into the Windows 11 taskbar. This Windows 11 feature will make Teams’ access easier to the users and will be a little similar to Apple’s facetime feature. Teams will be accessible from Windows, Mac, iOS or Android. Incorporation of Xbox technology: Windows 11 features will comprise of some attributes such as Auto HDR and DirectStorage which are found in the Xbox consoles . This will improve the gaming experience for the users in the new Windows.

Windows 11 features will comprise of some attributes such as Auto HDR and DirectStorage which are found in the Xbox consoles This will improve the gaming experience for the users in the new Windows. Advanced and improved virtual desktop support: The new Windows 11 features will allow its users to set up virtual desktops in a manner which will be similar to a Macbook. It will enable its users to toggle between multiple desktops at the same time for various purposes.

The new Windows 11 features will allow its users to set up virtual desktops in a manner which will be similar to a Macbook. It will enable its users to toggle between multiple desktops at the same time for various purposes. Facile conversion from monitor to laptop along with improved multitasking feature: The new Windows 11 features comprise of traits namely Snap Groups and Snap Layouts. These traits allow assemblage of all the apps being used at the same time that rest on the taskbar and can be brought up or minimized at once for easier shifting of task. Plugging and unplugging of monitors can also be done more easily in the Windows 11, without losing track of where the open windows are situated.

The new Windows 11 features comprise of traits namely Snap Groups and Snap Layouts. These traits allow assemblage of all the apps being used at the same time that rest on the taskbar and can be brought up or minimized at once for easier shifting of task. Plugging and unplugging of monitors can also be done more easily in the Windows 11, without losing track of where the open windows are situated. Intensified pen, voice and touchscreen support: With the new Windows 11, Microsoft has set focus on enhancing the touch screen feature for tablets. It comprises of more space between the icons on the taskbar and adding gestures. The Windows 11 features also comprises of addition of haptics to the digital pen so that vibrations and sounds can be heard and felt by the user while writing or drawing.

At last, Microsoft has added the features of voice typing and commands across its systems in the Windows 11.

Microsoft is officially launching the new windows update along with the aforementioned brand new Windows 11 features which are quite drastic from the existing Windows 10 launched in 2015. The official Windows 11 release date is set to be announced soon.

Minimal System Specifications in order to be able to download the new update and access the Windows 11 Features

Processor 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip Storage Capacity of 64 GB or more Memory 4 GB RAM System Firmware Secure Boot Capable, UEFI TPM (Trusted Platform Module) Version 2.0 of TPM Graphics card DirectX 12 compatible graphics/WDDM 2.x Internet Connection Internet connection and Microsoft Account required for Windows 11 setup Display Greater than 9 inches along with HD resolution (720p)

Plan for the Windows 11 features and update regarding the Windows 11 Release date

Windows 11 will officially mark the first vital and major windows update since the inauguration and launch of Windows 10 back in 2015. News regarding a new windows update have been revolving around the world since the past year.

On 25th of May, the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadela said, “Microsoft was planning one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade”, at the Microsoft Build Developers conference. This statement from the CEO himself confirmed that a drastic change was lurking at the brink. During halfway June, Microsoft disclosed that support for Windows 10 will terminate in the year 2025 as images of the new Windows 11 interface were leaked.

Microsoft’s big release of the Windows 11 is no coincidence. Ever since the world had been hit by the pandemic, more and more people were condemned to the work from home policy. This decision entailed the use of computers and laptops as everything starting from schooling to office work transformed to online mode. PC sales have surged up ever since and the decision to launch a new update which has a smoother and better user interface is just power move.

According to Microsoft, the new Windows 11 features will give its users a fresh perspective, along with a tranquil and creative space where an individual can go after their passion with a fresh mindset.

After the grand announcement and a glimpse of what the new Windows 11 features entail, the world is now waiting to hear the official Windows 11 release date as soon as possible.