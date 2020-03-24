How to Keep Entertained When Hunkered Down by Illness

We all know what it’s like to be under the weather. During the peak illness phase, all you feel like doing is sleeping and, if you have a fever and chills, to stay warm, then cool, then warm again.

Once you start feeling better but not well enough to return to normal activities like working and socializing, it gets harder to occupy the mind and not go bat-spit stir crazy. Here, we look at ways of using the internet to while away the hours (or days) until life returns to normal.

Online content streaming

There was a time not so long ago when we had three or four channels of television to choose from and what was it. If you didn’t like what was on, you could take a nap, stare out the window, or pick a fight with your spouse or sibling.

Things are different in the 21st century. Now we have Netflix, Amazon Prime, NowTV, Disney, Hulu and many, many more digital streaming sites. We’re all spoiled for choice with movies and television shows to binge watch to our heart’s delight.

Movie and television streaming

Whatever streaming service you have, there is no shortage of programming from which to choose and no excuse for not finding something to keep you from getting bored and tempted to go out and socialize before the doctor says it’s okay.

Content is getting more varied all the time. No longer are viewers restricted to reruns of Much-loved American TV series like Law and Order or Gray’s Anatomy. These days you can join the international fandoms for K-Drama, Bollywood, and Telenovelas, for just a few examples.

K-Drama refers to television series produced in Korea in the Korean language (with subtitles). The genre was launched onto the global stage with a series entitled Parasite, the tale of a poor but clever family of grifters that ingratiates itself with a wealthy family under the ruse of providing tuition and other services. All turns out to be not as it seems.

Bollywood movies are also gaining widespread recognition in the English-speaking world. In Chennai Express, a man finds love and adventure on a train ride to put his. Departed grandfather’s ashes to rest.

Telenovelas, the Latinx version of the soap opera, began as short radio melodramas in the 1930s. The televised version actually predated the first American soap, the Guiding Light, which premiered in 1952. The Venezuelan telenovela, Juana la Virgen, was adapted for English-speaking viewers and ran from 2014 to 2019 as Jane the Virgin.

Online gaming

When you’re in the mood for a more active pastime, there are an unlimited amount of ways to play games over the internet. If you are into casino games or online betting, this resource will introduce you to an entire world of poker, slot machines, blackjack, online betting and more.

Internet casino games using advanced multimedia technology offer an immersive experience with wild, vibrant colors, sound effects and complex storylines. Players can keep, changing it up by varying the settings and diving in deeper to challenge their skills

All of the betting and casino sites reviewed on these pages are licensed and offer a superior service to their land based counterparts. Gamers here are encouraged to bet safely and sustainably for the most fun and positive experience.

A wise rule of thumb is to never risk more than you can afford to lose. Think of it as money spent for a session of entertainment, like paying to watch a movie or see a play. When the fun stops, stop. Whether you’re stuck indoors with a nasty bug, outdoor plans cancelled because of bad weather or just looking for an amusing way to pass the time, the internet has a way to occupy yourself enjoyably. Once you’ve checked your email and social media and caught up with the latest news and weather, plunge right in to discover a new genre of digital entertainment.