Best Phones under INR 20000 that one must surely look out for

In today’s world of extreme hustle and bustle, a good mobile phone holds a lot of importance. Finding a phone that can meet an individual’s basic needs and requirements seems to be a hectic task. A phone that contains all the new and advanced features might come off as a bit pricey. However, to break this myth we have come up with a list of the best phones under INR 20000.

A budget of INR 20000 is an extremely suitable investment if a person is looking for an affordable yet efficient mobile phone. So, without further ado let’s dive into the list of 5 of the best phones under INR 20000 that an individual surely needs in their life.

Best Phones under INR 20000: The Infinix Note 10 Pro

One of the finest choices when it comes to the best phones under INR 20000 is the Infinix Note 10 Pro. It was launched on the 7th of June, 2021. Along with its super-refined looks, the Infinix Note 10 Pro also supports fast charging. This is an extremely vital feature that ups the efficiency of the device.

When it comes to the camera, the rear camera of 64-megapixel contains an aperture of f/1.79, the 8-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.25, and the 2-megapixel ones with apertures of f/2.25 and f/2.4. The 16-megapixel front camera bags an aperture of f/2.0.

The device runs on XOS 7.6 which is based on Android 11. The phone supports a dual SIM feature and accepts NANO-SIM cards.

Further details of the Infinix Note 10 Pro Display 6.95-inch (1080) RAM 8GB Processor MediaTek Helio G95 Battery Capacity 5000mAh Storage 256GB Sensor Fingerprint Operating System Android 11 Rear Camera 64mp, 8mp, 2mp, and 2mp Front Camera 16mp Connectivity Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is available in the following colors:

7 Degree Purple

95 Degree Black

Nordic Secret colors

The price of the device according to the latest reports is just INR 16,999.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max surely had to be included in this list of best phones under INR 20000. Xiaomi has notched up its game with the device’s super sleek looks and refined features. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was launched on 4th March 2021 and has a weight of 192 g. The device comes with a 33W charger. The phone’s battery life has been reviewed to be quite sustainable. It is super sleek and classy which makes it easier for utility and traveling purposes.

Further details of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Display 6.67-inch, 1080×2400 pixels RAM 6GB Storage 64GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Battery Capacity 5020mAH Rear Camera 108mp, 8mp, 5mp, 2mp Front Camera 16mp

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available in the following colors:

Vintage Bronze

Dark Night

Glacial Blue

According to the latest reports, the device starts at a price of just INR 19,999.

Best Phones Under INR 20000: VIVO V20 SE

The VIVO V20 SE is surely a treat to the eyes with its classy looks. It was launched on 24th September 2020. The device has upped its efficiency with its fast charging feature.

When it comes to the camera, the rear camera of 48-megapixel contains an aperture of f/1.8, the 8-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and the 2-megapixel one with an aperture of f/2.4. The rear camera even has an autofocus feature. The 32-megapixel front camera bags an aperture of f/2.0.

The VIVO V20 SE runs on Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Android 10. It supports dual SIM features (GSM and GSM) and accepts NANO-SIM cards. The VIVO V20 SE even supports the face unlock feature.

Further details of the VIVO V20 SE Display 6.44-inch, 1080×2400 pixels RAM 8GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Storage 128GB Battery Capacity 4100mAH Weight 171 g Dimensions 161×74.08×7.83 mm Connectivity Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C Rear Camera 48mp, 8mp, 2mp Front Camera 32mp

The device includes the following sensor:

Accelerometer

Compass/Magnetometer

Ambient Light sensor

Proximity Sensor

Fingerprint Sensor

The VIVO V20 SE is available in the following colors:

Aquamarine Green

Gravity Black colors

According to the latest reports, the VIVO V20 SE starts at just INR 19,740.

VIVO IQOO Z3

The VIVO IQOO Z3 surely had to be mentioned in this list of best phones under INR 20000. It is the very first smartphone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G platform. The IQOO Z3 was officially launched in India on 8th June 2021.

Along with the superfine looks, its fast-charging capacity makes the phone more attractive. It comes with a 55W adapter and can charge up to 100% in just 60 minutes.

Further Details of the IQOO Z3 Display 6.58-inch, 1080×2408 pixels RAM 6GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Storage 128GB Battery Capacity 4400mAh Dimensions 163.9×75.3×8.5 mm Weight 185.5 g Rear Camera 64 mp, 8mp, 2mp Front Camera 16 mp

The VIVO IQOO Z3 is available in the following colors:

Ace Black

Cyber Blue

According to the latest reports, the device starts at just INR 19,990.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 had to be included in this list of best phones under INR 20000. It was released on 31st August 2020. It is the company’s first device to hold a battery capacity of 7000mAh. The device has a Full HD+ resolution and is manufactured in the ratio of 20:9. This gives the phone a narrow and sleek look.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 supports the dual SIM feature. It accepts a NANO-SIM card for one slot and microSD for the other slot. The overall battery of the device has been reviewed to be quite sustainable and the charger also does a fine job at charging the device quickly. The device comes in variations of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Further details of the Samsung Galaxy M51 Display 6.70-inch RAM 6GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Battery Capacity 7000mAh Storage 128Gb Weight 213 g Rear Camera 64mp, 12mp, 5mp, 5mp Front Camera 32mp

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in the following colors:

Celestial Black

Electric Blue

According to the latest reports, the price of the device is just INR 19,999.

In this article, we have successfully discussed 5 of the best phones under INR 20000. Make sure to not miss out on any of these devices if you are looking for an affordable yet efficient mobile phone.