Iphone 15 Launch Date , Price and Features

Iphone as it is said is a feeling not just a phone and it is counted as one of the status symbol. Not just the look, feel, touch, featured, everything is a feeling when it comes to Iphone uses.

Now the wait is over for the fan of Iphone as Apple has announched to launch Iphone 15 on 22nd September 2023. The expected price of Iphone 15 is to be starting at INR 79,900 followed by Iphone 15 Pro and Iphone 15 Pro Max to be at a higher range.

Design, Touch and Feel of Iphone 15

Finally there is an expectation that this year Iphone 15 will be launched with Dynamic Island Notch with the standard model. This is most likely the most biggest changes to Iphone done so far.

Rumours have it that this time Apple is expected to use a USB Type- C port instead of Apple’s Lightning port which we have seen in the previous models. This makes it easier for people to charge their phones as they need to carry only one type of charger for all devices.

Well there are changes in the design and the charging port but the design is expected to be similar to its previous models. One can expect a punch hole design this year with a 6.1 inch screen like in Iphone 14.

Battery , Chip, Fast Charging and Camera of Iphone 15

It is likely to happen than Apple is using its last year’s Flagship chipset A16 for Iphone 15 and they will keep the new A17 chip for Iphone 15 Pro models. Also now there is no secreat about all the 2023 iphones will ship with the latest iOS 17 version software.

Anticipation says that the New Iphone 15 will have a bigger battery as compared to its predecessors. The standard offers 3877mAh battery which will be upgraded to 3277mAh battery and it will also have 35W fast charging.

Camera is prospected to be 48 Mega Pixel rear itself like previous Iphone Models, and also please do not expect a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner as of now as they are especially reserved for Pro and higher models