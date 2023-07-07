All About Chandrayaan -3

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Successfully integrated the Chandrayaan-3 space craft with the Launch Vehicle Mark -III (LVM3). It is scheduled to be launched on 13th July 2023. It is expected to reach moon in 45-48 days so by the end of August we will e getting the update that Chandrayaan-3 has reached the moon. It is expected to do a soft landing on the moon this time. This will be India’s second attempt to do the soft landing on the moon.

Mission of Chandrayaan -3

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to reach moon by the end of August and it is carrying scientific instruments to study thermophysical properties of Lunar Regolith, Lunar Seismicity, Lunar surface plasma environment and element composition in the vicinity of the landing site. The budget of the complete project is around 615 crore.

It has completed the initial essential tests that validated its capability to withstand harsh vibrations and acoustic environment.

How Chandrayaan -3 different from Chandrayaan -2?

Chandrayaan -3 is different from Chandrayaan -2 in many ways like, it doesn’t have an orbiter component. The Lander and rover are designed to operate and collect data on moon’s surface for one lunar day. One Lunar Day is equivalent to 14 days on earth. It also had a propulsion module. Chandrayaan-3’s propulsion module is equipped with SHAPE (Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth). Mr. S Somnath is the chairman of Chandrayan -3.

It will be launched with LVM-3, which is India’s heaviest rocket. It weights around 640 tonnes and has a length of 43.5 m and a diameter of 5 m. The Launch Vehicle of Chandrayaan -3 can carry upto 8 tonnes of payload to the lower earth orbit which is around 200 kms from the earth’s surface. It is a three stage launch vehicle including 2 solid boosters(S200) and the core liquid fuel based stage (L110) and the cryogenic upper stage (C25).