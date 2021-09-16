4 Essential Tips to Find the Most Suitable Domain Name for Your Website

If you want to attract more customers, your business needs a good website. Most people spend at least half a day on the Internet, and having a website can help you cast a wide net. The most important aspect of a good website is a catchy and easy to memorize domain name.

If you are thinking about developing your own website for your business in India, you have to start with the domain name first. There are a lot of tools that can help you search for and check the availability of a good domain India names to make it easy for local customers to find your website.

Searching for a suitable domain name can be an arduous task as there are millions of websites on the Internet. Since a domain name is unique for every website, you will have a tough time getting one.

Some leading companies in India are trying to acquire generic top-level domains to use them as extensions in their own website name. For instance, ‘.bank’, ‘.news’ and ‘.hotel’ are a few generic domains on the list.

However, there are tips that you can follow to help you get the right name for your website without much hassle.

Use keywords that are easy to pronounce and memorize

When you select a domain for your business in India, you need to make sure that it has keywords that are related to the business you are operating. For instance, you can use ‘indianspicessale.com’, ‘indianherbsandspicesstore.com’ or ‘bestspicessale.com’. Also, avoid having complicated words or combinations as they are very easy to forget. Since the memory span of humans are very low, you have to create a domain name that can easily be remembered. Words that are very easy to utter and type will allow your customers to iterate those words and memorize.

Avoid special characters

Since there are a lot of websites and domain names, there is a good chance that the name you think of is already taken. In such cases, it might be tempting to add a character in between the words and call it a day. However, this can affect the number of views you get as the chances that a person would remember to put in an insignificant symbol in between the words are very low. If there is a website that has a similar domain name to yours but without the symbol, people can easily mistake that website for yours.

Domain name tools are your best friend

If you cannot do it on your own, you can always depend on technology. Domain name tools are available in abundance all over the Internet, and even the free tools can save you so much time. However, they do not provide the advanced features that a premium one offers. With these tools, you can easily check the availability of the domain names, and select the best one that suits your business in India. If you opt for a paid one, it can offer you facilities such as the registration of a domain, transfer of a domain, DNS hosting, tech support, and lot more.

Check for other domain extensions other than .com

Most people still think that .com is the best domain extension if you want more people to visit your website. Though it is true that .com is quite popular, it is not very easy to obtain. With thousands of websites being created every day, it is quite difficult to get your domain registered with .com. On the brighter side, there are other extensions that can yield the same results, and they are:

.net

.org

.edu

.in

You can opt for country specific one like ‘.in’ to tell that your business is located in India. .IN Registry for the country code TLD is governed by the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI).

These are some of tips you can follow to fish the right domain name for your business’ website.