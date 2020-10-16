Convert Word File to Pdf – When writing essays, articles, or other documents, a word file is the most common document you’ll come across. In today’s ongoing pandemic, many schools and officers have resorted to their operations at home. With online classes, students have to pass their homework or assignment through email or other messaging platforms. Employees have to send their reports and other written office requirements in the same manner. But the problem is, sometimes, Word documents change their overall look or formatting. It can be a hassle for you to send and receive Word documents that have changed their look.

Convert your Word files with PDFBear

With the formatting problems that come with raw Word documents, it’s good to turn your files in Word to PDF format instead. Doing so with PDFBear is easy and convenient! You’ll find that PDF files are universal and can work on almost any electronic device. There are no needed additional downloads or plug-ins to access PDF files. You’ll also be happy to know that PDF files take up less space than Word documents, so you’ll be saving more disk space in the long run. Sending and saving PDF files has a much faster process. You won’t need to worry about your documents looking different from the original, and if you’re sent a PDF document, they will also look the same as the version sent to you.

What’s good about PDFBear

PDFBear is an awesome online software as a service tool for converting several files to PDF and the other way around. It’s free to use and with a neat website that’s easy to navigate. You won’t have a hard time looking for what you need on the PDFBear website because everything is laid out nicely and neatly. You won’t need to make an account or sign-in just to get the work done, and you won’t need to download any unnecessary apps to use it. It’s super quick and easy, so no problem!

Convert your Word File to PDF

So now that we’ve talked about the benefits of Word files and the awesome tool called PDFBear, let’s dive into how to convert your Word files to PDF format. It will take you only two minutes to convert your Word file. It’s super easy with PDFBear, so see the simple procedure below.

Upload the Word file of your choice

First, upload the Word file or files that you want to convert into PDF format. You can do this by clicking the “Select Files” button on the PDFBear Word to PDF page, or you can open a folder, click the file or files and drag it into your browser.

Scanning of your document

Once the file or files have been uploaded to the PDFBear website, these will then be scanned. This will only take a few seconds to finish, so no worries about saving time.

Wait for it to convert

After the scanning has been done, wait another few seconds for the file to finish converting. The same way as it was scanned, it will only take a few seconds to convert. Once again, time is gold and you don’t need to worry about that with PDFBear, because it can save you a ton of time.

Download your newly converted file

After PDFBear has finished converting your file, you can now download the modified version on your device. Now you’re ready to have it printed or sent without the worry that it might look different from the original file. You can be sure that your Word file’s formatting is exactly the same as how it’s meant to look.

Try out PDFBear!

And there you have it, a quick and easy way to convert your Word files to PDF format. You’ll be saving a ton of time with file conversions using PDFBear because it does everything in just two minutes! No more worrying about large Word files and messed up formatting. The PDFBear website also values your privacy so one you upload your files, these will automatically and permanently be deleted from their server within an hour. You can be sure that your documents are safe! Whether you’re using a Windows, Mac, or Linux, you can access PDFBear without worry. It works on all those operating systems.

We’ve mentioned a lot of great things about PDFBear and we know that you’ll be able to make use of its many features for all your file conversion needs. It’s an all-in-one online tool that’s useful and convenient. Try it out for yourself and your school and office work will be a breeze!